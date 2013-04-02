SYDNEY, April 2 The Australian government has
granted the Walt Disney Studios production of "20,000 Leagues
Under the Sea" a one-off A$21.6 million ($22.50 million) grant
to film the remake of the classic film Down Under.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard said in a statement on Tuesday
that securing the shoot was a "huge coup" for the local film
industry, which has struggled to attract Hollywood productions
in recent years because of the strong Australian dollar.
"The filming will give Australian talent the opportunity to
work with some of the best screen professionals in the business
- both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes," she
added.
The government currently offers a 40 percent tax rebate for
all feature films but has stepped into the breach before with
additional funds, providing a $A12.8 million grant for the
filming of the Hugh Jackman vehicle "The Wolverine", which
recently completed filming in Sydney.
Gillard's office said that shoot created almost 2,000 jobs,
contracted just over 1,000 Australian companies and generated
A$80 million of investment.
Local director Baz Luhrmann shot the much-awaited "The Great
Gatsby", which is set to open the 2013 Cannes film festival, in
Australia last year.
The Star Wars Episodes II & III, the Matrix Trilogy and
"Mission: Impossible II" were all filmed in Australia during the
late 1990s and early 2000s, when the Australian dollar was
weaker, but an extended gap followed.
"20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" is based on a science fiction
novel published in 1870 by French writer Jules Verne which
follows a navel ship expedition across the world's oceans in
search of a mysterious sea monster.
Gillard's office said no casting decisions had yet been made
and locations are yet to be finalised.
Australian media said that "Fight Club" and "The Social
Network" director David Finch is in line to direct the movie,
with Brad Pitt to star as the film's hero Ned Land.