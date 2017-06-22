LONDON Big Hollywood names hit the red carpet in London on Wednesday for the European premiere of British director Edgar Wright's new heist movie "Baby Driver".

The movie stars "The Fault in Our Stars" teen heartthrob Ansel Elgort as the titular Baby, a tinnitus-afflicted getaway driver who falls foul of a group of crooks, led by Oscar-winners Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx.

The film, which was shot in the U.S. city of Atlanta, features elaborate car chases, choreographed to the music that Baby listens to in order to drown out the ringing in his ears.

Foxx, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for 2004's "Ray", said he valued Wright's creativity in an industry where film franchises often dominate.

"The stuff that Edgar Wright does was just amazing, and there's not a lot of that right now, so you appreciate the fact that you get a chance to be in something original and something fantastic that really - it creates its own genre in a sense," he said.

Wright burst onto the film scene with 2004's "Shaun of the Dead", a zombie film set in suburban London, and found success with police action-comedy "Hot Fuzz" and comic adaptation "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World".

"Baby Driver" opens in cinemas on June 28.

