By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Oct 21 When Marty McFly travelled to the future
in the 1989 "Back to the Future" sequel - to October 21, 2015,
to be precise - he was greeted by flying cars, self-tying
sneakers and hovering skateboards.
The futuristic items were from a distant world for the
time-travelling teenager on a journey from 1985 to 2015 to save
his children.
But that day finally arrived on Wednesday, dubbed "Back to
the Future Day" as fans of the blockbuster trilogy around the
world celebrated the movie milestone.
Social media sites were ablaze with talk about the sci-fi
adventure, cinemas held special screenings of the film and
companies jumped in on the hype with savvy adverts.
U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted: "Happy Back to the
Future Day, @realmikefox! Ever think about the fact that we live
in the future we dreamed of then? That's heavy, man."
At the Houston, Texas headquarters of DeLorean cars, whose
gull-winged DMC-12 model was adapted in the film into a time
machine, crowds gathered to mark the anniversary.
"A lot of people are getting their cameras out and taking
pictures," DeLorean Motor Co CEO Stephen Wynne told reporters.
"When we opened... at 8 o'clock this morning, a woman ran in and
she was dressed as Marty McFly and everybody goes, 'whoa'!"
In Canada, a playful recall announcement on the official
Health Canada website said that "a certain DMC-12 car converted
into a time machine, a defect in the flux capacitor could lead
to inability to travel through time. Doc Brown will affect
repairs."
One short scene has U.S. baseball fans abuzz. A holographic
news board informs Marty McFly that the long-suffering Chicago
Cubs have won the 2015 World Series.
The Cubs actually made it to the Major League Baseball
playoffs this year, and it seemed like the scene might be
prescient. But now the Cubs are one loss away from being
eliminated from contention by the New York Mets, which would
continue the Cubs' 107-year championship drought.
In a commercial for Toyota, Michael J. Fox and Christopher
Lloyd, who played the much-loved McFly and Dr Emmett "Doc"
Brown, reunite on screen to discuss which predictions "Back to
the Future Part II" got right.
While the so-called hover boards have yet to make their
commercial debut, other gadgets such as wearable eye glass
screens and video calls have turned out closer to the mark.
"We've got 3D movies," Lloyd says as the two actors sit in a
diner. "We've got fingerprint technology," Fox answers.
Pepsi unveiled a limited run of "Pepsi Perfect", the soda
McFly drinks in the film, while Nike, whose power-laced shoes
the character wore, tweeted Fox on Tuesday saying "See you
tomorrow", leaving fans speculating over the message.
An article in Britain's Guardian newspaper, meanwhile,
suggested that fans might be seeing the forest for the trees.
"The world ... is full of millions of idiots complaining
about the lack of hoverboards via hand-held devices that are
connected to the sum total of the history of human knowledge,"
it said.
Fox and Lloyd are due to make an appearance at a special New
York screening of the film and a 30th anniversary Blu-ray and
DVD of the trilogy is being released to mark the occasion.
Some fans had hoped for a revival of the franchise at a time
when others movies are getting reboots. But earlier this week,
one of the films' executive producers said a fourth instalment
was unlikely.
