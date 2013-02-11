Jennifer Garner disowns post-Affleck dating story
LOS ANGELES Jennifer Garner is not happy about a celebrity magazine story on her life post-divorce from actor Ben Affleck.
LONDON Here is a list of winners in the main categories at the BAFTAs, Britain's top film awards, which took place in London on Sunday.
BEST FILM: "Argo"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: "Skyfall"
BEST DIRECTOR: Ben Affleck for "Argo"
LEADING ACTOR: Daniel Day-Lewis in "Lincoln"
LEADING ACTRESS: Emmanuelle Riva in "Amour"
SUPPORTING ACTOR: Christoph Waltz in "Django Unchained"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Anne Hathaway in "Les Miserables"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Quentin Tarantino for "Django Unchained"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: David O. Russell for "Silver Linings Playbook"
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: "Amour"
ORIGINAL MUSIC: "Skyfall"
CINEMATOGRAPHY: "Life of Pi" (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Paul Casciato)
LOS ANGELES Jennifer Garner is not happy about a celebrity magazine story on her life post-divorce from actor Ben Affleck.
MILAN For the Italian government, it seemed like a recipe for success: create an official "Made in Italy" logo to defend the country's finest food exports from an army of foreign impersonators.