June 10 The latest version of the Batmobile has
been unveiled ahead of next year's release of the much
anticipated "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" action film in
which the two DC Comics caped crusaders will face off.
The movie follows 2013's "Man of Steel", which starred Henry
Cavill as Superman and grossed $668 million at the box office.
Ben Affleck plays Batman in the upcoming Warner Bros. film.
The latest Batmobile, which has seen several versions in
past films and television series, was revealed at the 2015
Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Reminiscent of a modern military tank, the inside of the car
is adorned with a sleek dashboard and gadgets. Also on display
were the film's costumes for Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman,
who is played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot.
The film, directed by Zack Snyder, also stars Amy Adams as
Lois Lane and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.
(Reporting By Reuters Television and Marie-Louise Gumuchian)