By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, March 9 For Freda Kelly,
secretary to the Beatles and head of the band's fan club, work
sometimes involved trailing the Fab Four to the barber shop,
sweeping their locks from the floor and mailing strands of hair
to adoring female fans.
Kelly, one of the Beatles' longest-serving employees, worked
for the British band for more than a decade but had never shared
her stories publicly until now.
She breaks her silence in a new documentary, "Good Ol'
Freda," which had its world premiere on Saturday on the second
day of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin.
"It's such a classic Cinderella story: Girl picks the job of
a lifetime," director Ryan White told Reuters.
The tale is sure to delight fans of the Beatles, but White
seeks to tell a story that transcends that audience, a story
about an amazing decade in an otherwise ordinary life.
The film features four Beatles songs, which required the
permission of many people, including the two surviving Beatles.
It also includes never-before-seen photos of the band.
The documentary's title comes from the Beatles' 1963
Christmas recording, in which George Harrison thanks their
secretary in Liverpool, and they all yell, "Good Ol' Freda!"
A mutual friend and a family connection to the 1960s'
Liverpool music scene brought Kelly to the attention of White,
who took the opportunity to tell her story.
The Los Angeles filmmaker, 31, who co-directed and produced
the 2010 soccer documentary "Pelada," grew up knowing Kelly as a
family friend who was a secretary. In fact, she is still a
secretary, for a Liverpool law firm.
"I didn't know that she had a crazy back story," White said,
adding he only discovered it when a friend put them in touch two
years ago.
Kelly, now in her late 60s, says in the film that she wanted
to record her stories for her 2-year-old grandson - stories that
in many cases she never got around to telling her family.
Kelly, described by White as shy and humble, insists in the
documentary that no one would be interested in hearing her
story.
'I WAS A FAN MYSELF'
The loyal secretary, who was 17 when she started working for
the band, has no intention of dishing dirt about her former
famous employers, so White focused instead on her compelling
personal narrative and interactions with the Beatles.
Kelly arranged bookings, cut paychecks and stayed up all
night responding to fan mail. At the height of Beatlemania, the
band received 2,000 to 3,000 letters a day, she said.
The Beatles - Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and
Ringo Starr - became the most famous pop band in history.
They entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2001 as the
world's best-selling group, with more than 1 billion records
sold.
"The amount of personal attention and true affection that
she served the Beatles' fans with - teenage girls, mostly - will
probably go unmatched throughout music history," White said.
Kelly was briefly fired by Lennon after she arrived late
before a show because she had been having drinks with an opening
band. The secretary convinced Lennon to get down on his knee and
beg her to stay.
"Freda was like part of the family," Starr says in the film
as the closing credits roll.
Kelly closed down the Beatles' fan club offices after the
band broke up in 1970, taking with her boxes of autographs,
photos and memorabilia. She did not sell them, instead giving
them away to fans over the years, White said.
Kelly, who attended Saturday's premiere and answered
questions from audience members, says in the film that she did
anything she could for club members.
"I was one of them," Kelly says. "I was a fan myself."
