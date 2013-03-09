By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, March 9 For Freda Kelly,
secretary to the Beatles and chief of the band's fan club, work
sometimes involved trailing the Fab Four to the barber shop,
sweeping their locks from the floor and mailing strands of hair
to adoring female fans.
Kelly, one of the Beatles' longest-serving employees, worked
for the band for more than a decade - longer than the British
band was together - but has never shared her stories publicly
until now.
She breaks her silence in a new documentary, "Good Ol'
Freda," to have its world premiere on Saturday on the second day
of the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
"It's such a classic Cinderella story: Girl picks the job of
a lifetime," director Ryan White told Reuters.
The tale is sure to delight Beatles fans, but White seeks to
tell a story that transcends that audience, a story about an
amazing decade in an otherwise ordinary life.
The film features four Beatles songs, which required the
permission of many people, including the living Beatles. It also
includes never-before-seen photos of the Beatles.
A mutual friend and a family connection to the 1960s
Liverpool music scene brought Kelly to the attention of White,
who took the opportunity to tell Kelly's story.
The Los Angeles filmmaker, 31, who directed and produced the
2010 soccer documentary "Pelada," grew up knowing Kelly as a
family friend who was a secretary. In fact, she is still a
secretary, for a Liverpool law firm.
"I didn't know that she had a crazy back story," White said,
adding that he only discovered it when a mutual friend put them
in touch two years ago.
Kelly, now in her late 60s, told White that now that she has
a 2-year-old grandson, she wanted to record her stories for the
boy - stories that in many cases she never got around to telling
her family.
Shy and humble, Kelly insisted that no one would be
interested in hearing her story, White said.
The loyal secretary, who was 17 when she started working for
the band, has no intent of dishing dirt about her former famous
employers, so White focused instead on her compelling personal
narrative and her own interactions with the Beatles.
Kelly arranged bookings, cut wage checks and figured out how
to run a fan club at the height of Beatles mania. Girls would
send her four sticks of gum which she would hand out to the band
members, then she would wrap the chewed gum in paper and mail it
back to the fans.
The Beatles - Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and
George Harrison - became the most famous pop band in history.
They entered the Guinness Book of World Records in 2001 as
the world's best-selling group, with more than 1 billion records
sold.
"The amount of personal attention and true affection that
she served the Beatles' fans with - teenage girls, mostly - will
probably go unmatched throughout music history," White said.
The film's title comes from the Beatles' 1963 Christmas
recording, in which Harrison thanks their secretary in
Liverpool, and they all yell in unison, "Good Ol' Freda!"
Kelly was briefly fired by Lennon after she arrived late
before a show because she had been having drinks with an opening
band. The secretary convinced Lennon to get down on his knees
and beg her to stay.
It was Kelly who closed down the Beatles fan club offices
after the band broke up in 1970, taking with her boxes of
autographs, photos and memorabilia. She did not sell it, instead
giving it away to fans over the years, White said.
(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Vicki Allen)