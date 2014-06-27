By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, June 27
NEW YORK, June 27 British actress Keira
Knightley, known for playing tragic heroines in period dramas,
strayed into new territory with her first major singing role in
"Begin Again," a feel-good film about the music industry and
starting over.
"Begin Again," which opens in limited release on Friday and
nationwide next month, was written and directed by Ireland's
John Carney, whose 2006 indie musical "Once" nabbed the best
original song Oscar for "Falling Slowly."
"Once" was also adapted into a Broadway show and won eight
Tony awards, including best musical.
Like its predecessor, "Begin Again" is laced with music and
much of it is sung by Knightley, along with Maroon 5 frontman
Adam Levine, who makes his film debut.
"The whole thing was out of my comfort zone. I am not a
singer. I didn't know how to do that," Knightley, a best actress
nominee in 2006 for her role in "Pride & Prejudice," said in an
interview.
"A lot of the film was improvised, and I had never done that
before. I'd say that those two were major things to be grappling
with," added the 29-year-old actress, who took voice lessons to
prepare for the film.
Knightley plays Gretta, a British songwriter and reluctant
singer, who arrives in New York with her longtime boyfriend
Dave, played by Levine, just as he is about to hit the big time.
Fame clouds his judgment and he strays, leaving a bereft
Gretta on the verge of returning home when she is discovered by
a chain-smoking, down-and-out record producer named Dan, played
by Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo.
"Essentially, what it is about is people falling down in
life and trying to pick themselves back up, whether that is
romantically or whatever," said Knightley.
Dan persuades Gretta to record her songs live on the streets
of New York for a CD to revive his nonexistent career. Along the
way, the two strike up an unusual friendship.
Ruffalo describes his own character's transformation.
"I like the meditation on the character's journey back to
his creative self from this material world, and coupled with a
mid-life crisis and a marriage that is going through a
transition," Ruffalo said about the role.
"There is just a lot of fertile ground," he added about the
film that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year.
Catherine Keener ("Capote") plays Dan's estranged wife,
Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld ("True Grit") his rebellious
daughter, and 2012 best actor Tony winner James Corden ("One
Man, Two Guvnors") is Gretta's struggling musician friend Steve.
Grammy-winning rapper CeeLo Green and Yasiin Bey, formerly
known as hip hop artist Mos Def, play Dan's music colleagues.
Ruffalo, whose career started in the theater, wouldn't mind
if like "Once," Carney's new film is adapted for the stage.
"I think this could be an easy move," he said. "So much of
the work is already done."
