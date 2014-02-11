BERLIN Feb 11 Frustration with a lack of open
discussion in Germany over its involvement in Afghanistan and
over Berlin's treatment of Afghans helping its troops there
spurred the making of the film "Inbetween Worlds" by director
Feo Aladag.
The movie's premiere on Tuesday at the Berlin International
Film Festival coincided with signs that Germany - long wary of
overseas military entanglements due to its Nazi past - is
becoming keener to play a more active global role in keeping
with its wealth and size.
The film, whose German title is "Zwischen Welten", provides
a very German perspective on the Afghan conflict and on the gulf
in perceptions and expectations dividing the people of the poor
central Asian nation and the Westerners trying to help it.
Aladag recounted how irked she had felt on seeing a picture
of a German soldier in full combat gear serving in Afghanistan
who was clearly there "not just to build bridges".
"Germany is doing this now, so why have we seen no feature
films about soldiers fighting or dying in combat? ... We have to
get a handle on this and be allowed to tell stories about it,"
she told a news conference.
"I was also irritated by the way German politics deals with
our local helpers working for ISAF (the NATO mission in
Afghanistan). I thought the way they were being treated was
unfair," she said, referring to Germany's reluctance to grant
visas to Afghans whose work puts their own lives in danger.
Despite having peacekeepers deployed today in various
overseas missions, Germany still feels constrained by history
and prefers to emphasise the humanitarian responsibilities of
its troops, who operate under restrictive rules of engagement.
"Inbetween Worlds" focuses on the relationship between
German commander Jesper, played by Ronald Zehrfeld, and a young
Afghan interpreter, Tarik, after their unit is sent to a remote
village to protect it against Taliban insurgents.
Jesper, whose brother was killed while also serving in
Afghanistan, defies orders to rush Tarik's sister to hospital
after she is shot by gunmen who view her and her brother as
traitors for helping the foreign troops.
QUESTION OF CONSCIENCE
Aladag said her film, one of four German movies competing
along with 16 others for the festival's Golden Bear award, was
focused on how the conflict affects the individuals involved and
how they struggle with their consciences in making their
decisions, not on the political rights and wrongs of the war.
"While researching for the film, I found out that German
soldiers when taking their oath must say they are committed to
their own conscience, which is understandable in the context of
Germany history. It is not just a chain of orders," she said.
"I think this is an essential point... I am interested in
how it tears people apart. If you have a brother, or a friend or
son who dies in combat... you try to seek meaning in
everything," said Aladag, who is Austrian.
Actor Zehrfeld said he hoped the film would stimulate more
thinking and discussion in Germany and more widely in Europe
about Afghanistan, adding that he had been very ignorant of the
realities in the country before taking on the role of Jesper.
"(Germany's) parliament gave a mandate to this mission, but
people come back from serving there and they are different to
how they were when they left," he said. "We need to discuss
these things and the film can help bridge the gap," he said.
"Germany is a strong exporting nation, we also want a
permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. At the
same time, we always want to have this helping attitude. People
don't understand how inter-connected all these things are."
Germany now has about 3,000 troops in the ISAF mission and
they are due to come home by the end of 2014 as NATO hands over
full responsibility for security to Afghan forces.
