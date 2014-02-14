* Raped girl was charged with murdering abductor
* Jolie backed film to get wider audience
* Women's lawyer says more change needed
By Michael Roddy
BERLIN, Feb 14 "Angelina Jolie presents" is the
first thing on screen in the Ethiopian movie "Difret", but the
true story of a 14-year-old girl's abduction, rape and trial for
killing her abductor speaks for itself.
Shown at the Berlin film festival, it features Hirut, a
bright, studious girl who dreams of going to university but
whose life becomes a nightmare when she is abducted, as is the
custom in rural Ethiopia, by a young man to be his bride.
He beats, rapes and imprisons her in a hut, but she manages
to grab his rifle, runs away and while being pursued, shoots him
dead.
The twist that will jar Western audiences in this Sundance
festival audience award winner based on events that took place
in 1996 is that she is charged with murder. From the minute of
her arrest the men of her village demand she be killed.
Jolie, who adopted one of her children from Ethiopia, asked
to be an executive producer to raise the profile of a film.
"This is the first time for me to see the movie and for me
it's a flashback to 16 years," Meaza Ashenafi, the head of a
women's law network in Ethiopia that successfully defended
Hirut, said after a festival screening on Thursday night.
"It's beautiful, let me put it this way, it's simply
beautiful," Ashenafi said in a post-screening talk.
Ethiopian-born and U.S.-trained director Zeresenay Berhane
Mehari said while he hoped the nascent film industry will grow
in Ethiopia, he felt it was even more important to shine a light
on the problem the movie depicts.
"It challenged me as an Ethiopian man, you know. I thought,
would I be part of the problem?," Mehari told Reuters in an
interview.
"This is tradition, I know about it, I am part of that
society. So, it was a question to myself first, could this be
something I am also contributing to?
"And I wanted to say something about it and in the process I
found out this actually is such a great story also as a
filmmaker to tackle. So it was a win-win on both ends."
He said the involvement of Jolie, who has directed a film
about the impact of war on relations between ethnic Serbs and
Bosnians during the Bosnian war, had given the project a huge
lift.
"She gave me a call and said she wanted to be part of this
and she wanted to be able to make it visible to a larger
audience. And as you know, independent films especially from
Africa don't see a lot of light, (no matter) how great of a
subject matter, how great of a production it is," Mehari told
Reuters.
"I think in the West we have our own preconceived ideas
about films or people or traditions in Africa that we don't care
that much about. And this opened doors for us, you know, like
for somebody like you to be curious about this story and why
Angelina would be part of it."
Ashenafi, whose Ethiopian Women Lawyers Association
represented Hirut, said that despite the case having helped to
change Ethiopian law, Hirut was still under threat from the
relatives of the young man she killed.
"In an interesting development I was able to establish
contact with her just one day before I arrived here. I spoke to
her, she is still getting death threats from the family of her
abductor," Ashenafi told Reuters.
"She lives in an uncertain situation and that is a bit
distressing for me, because after 16 years she is not free. But
on the other hand it is not only distressing, but it is also
triggering, you know. We just have to scale up our efforts.
"As soon as I go back I have to look into ways of handling
again this problem. So it is not the end of the story at all. It
is not the end of the story."
(Additional reporting by Juliane Keck; Editing by Elizabeth
Piper)