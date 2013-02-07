CBS move to own shows like 'MacGyver' pays off in overseas sales
NEW YORK Just over a decade ago, CBS Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
LONDON The 2013 Berlin film festival opens on Thursday with martial arts epic "The Grandmaster".
Following is a list of the main competition films, in order of appearance during the 11-day festival (title, director, main production country).
- The Grandmaster/Wong Kar Wai/Hong Kong (out of competition, opening film)
- In the Name Of.../Malgoska Szumowska/Poland
- Promised Land/Gus Van Sant/United States
- Paradise: Hope/Ulrich Seidl/Austria
- A Long and Happy Life/Boris Khlebnikov/Russia
- Gold/Thomas Arslan/Germany
- The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman/Fredrik Bond/United States
- Gloria/Sebastian Lelio/Chile
- The Nun/Guillaume Nicloux/France
- Vic+Flo Saw a Bear/Denis Cote/Canada
- Child's Pose/Calin Peter Netzer/Romania
- Before Midnight/Richard Linklater/United States (out of competition)
- Layla Fourie/Pia Marais/Germany
- Closed Curtain/Jafar Panahi and Kambozia Partovi/Iran
- Side Effects/Steven Soderbergh/United States
- Camille Claudel 1915/Bruno Dumont/France
- An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker/Danis Tanovic/Bosnia
- Prince Avalanche/David Gordon Green/United States
- Night Train to Lisbon/Bille August/Germany (out of competition)
- Harmony Lessons/Emir Baigazin/Kazakhstan
- Dark Blood/George Sluizer/The Netherlands (out of competition)
- Nobody's Daughter Haewon/Hong Sangsoo/South Korea
- The Croods/Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders/United States (out of competition)
- On My Way/Emmanuelle Bercot/France.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)
