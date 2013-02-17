CBS move to own shows like 'MacGyver' pays off in overseas sales
The Berlin film festival ended on Saturday with the closing awards ceremony.
Following is the list of prize winners:
Best film (Golden Bear)
- "Child's Pose", directed by Calin Peter Netzer, Romania
Jury Grand Prix (Silver Bear)
- "An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker", directed by Danis Tanovic, Bosnia
Best Director (Silver Bear)
- U.S. director David Gordon Green for "Prince Avalanche"
Best Actress (Silver Bear)
- Paulina Garcia for Chilean film "Gloria"
Best Actor (Silver Bear)
- Nazif Mujic for Bosnian film "An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker"
Best screenplay (Silver Bear)
- Jafar Panahi and Kamboziya Partovi for Iranian film "Closed Curtain"
Outstanding artistic contribution (Silver Bear)
- Kazakh cameraman Aziz Zhambakiyev for "Harmony Lessons"
Alfred Bauer Prize (honouring innovation)
- "Vic + Flo Saw a Bear", directed by Denis Cote, Canada. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)
