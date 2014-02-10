BERLIN Feb 10 Seeing a filmed version of one of
your novels can "feel insane", British author Nick Hornby said
on Monday at the Berlin film festival where the movie based on
his anti-suicide-pact book "A Long Way Down" had a special
screening.
The film stars Pierce Brosnan, Imogene Poots, Toni Collette
and Aaron Paul as four people who meet by chance on New Year's
Eve on a rooftop where they have all planned to commit suicide.
They make a pact to try to keep each other alive in what has
been described a "genial farce" which is due to be released in
cinemas next month.
Hornby, several of whose books, including "High Fidelity"
and "About a Boy" have been made into films, said it was always
startling to work on a film project for years and then see the
final result.
"There's so much work and so many years go by while you are
working on this thing and suddenly you sit down in a dark room
and it goes by in 90 minutes and it feels insane," Hornby said
at a news conference before an evening screening of the film by
French director Pascal Chaumeil.
"You come out thinking, 'I couldn't understand that, I
wonder if anybody else would?'" he said, adding that on the
second viewing the film makes more sense.
Brosnan, asked how it felt to have an acting life after
having played James Bond in several instalments of the
franchise, said he continued because "I love being an actor, I
love the work, it's wonderful work, I need to work".
The Irish actor said that having played Agent 007 had
allowed him to do different movies and have a career
internationally.
"You have to be tough as old boots to remain an actor and
stay at the table," he said. "It's my life it's what I do, I
don't know what else to do at this point."
