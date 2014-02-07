* Germany's "Jack" shows boys living rough in Berlin
* Keitel, Whitaker feud in "Two Men in Town"
* Four German films seeking top film award
By Michael Roddy and Gareth Jones
BERLIN, Feb 7 Two powerful films, one looking at
the plight of boys in Berlin abandoned by their mother, the
other about an ex-convict haunted by his violent past, kicked
off competition for best picture at the 64th Berlin
International Film Festival on Friday.
German director Edward Berger's "Jack", starring the
immensely persuasive first-time child actor Ivo Pietzcker in the
title role, is the story of the 11-year-old and his
blonde-haired younger brother Manuel finding their way through a
labyrinth of Berlin's streets and its drugged-out nightlife.
It is the first time since 2002 that four German films are
vying for the festival's top award.
French-Algerian director Rachid Bouchareb's "Two Men in
Town", starring Forest Whitaker as a parolee whose murder of a
sheriff's deputy is not going to be forgotten by the sheriff
played by Harvey Keitel, pits two strong character actors
against one another in a feud in a small New Mexico town.
It combines some of the relentlessness of the vengeful
killer in "No Country for Old Men" with yet another plot that
won't help the image of New Mexico recover from the
methamphetamine business at the core of the Albuquerque-set
television series "Breaking Bad".
The festival opened on Thursday with a screening of director
Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel". "Jack" and "Two Men
in Town" are among 20 films in competition for the Golden Bear
award to be given out at the end of next week.
Berger's film shows the older of the boys rising to the
challenge of survival after his unmarried mother puts him in a
children's home because she cannot cope with the two at home.
Jack is bullied there and almost drowned by his main
tormenter. He then runs away and embarks on an odyssey with his
brother Manuel around Berlin to find his mother.
"This is not always reality but it can happen," Berger told
a news conference.
Berger said he had deliberately tried not to make the film
"Berlin-specific" in order to portray the universal problem of
young people growing up in broken families.
"Right from the start we decided not to show the cliches,"
screenwriter Nele Mueller-Stoefen said. "We showed her (the
mother) in a caring way, but we show Jack taking responsibility,
which is something that happens often in a family."
"It was a great fun because when we did a shoot I didn't
have to go to school," said the young actor Pietzcker.
"AMERICAN VISION"
By contrast, "Two Men in Town" unfolds far from the city, in
the desert border country of New Mexico, where William Garnett
tries to build a new life on his release from jail after 18
years, with the help of his new faith in Islam and a girlfriend
played by Mexican actress Dolores Heredia.
He is also supported by his feisty parole officer, played by
Britain's Brenda Blethyn, who tries to shield him from the
sheriff's vindictive desire to put him back in jail.
Whitaker gives an intense portrayal of a man - calm and
courteous much of the time but hungry for love - struggling to
repress the raw anger that once turned him into a killer.
The film, inspired by a 1973 French film of the same name
with Alain Delon, explores the interplay of humanity and rules,
immigration - the long wall marking the border with Mexico is a
brooding presence - and the search for personal redemption.
"I wanted to readapt completely to the Mexican border ... I
met several sheriffs who ... were very sensitive to the drama of
immigration, when it goes badly," director Bouchareb said.
"At the same time, there is a rigidity in the application of
the laws, in the construction of the wall, there is a violence
in all this," he told a news conference.
Bouchareb said he and his team spoke with political
activists, police officers, prisoners, Muslim clerics and
Afro-American Muslims while researching the film.
"Forest (Whitaker) gives us the American vision because we
are not American," he added.
Blethyn, who played the title role in the TV detective drama
"Vera", described having to work on her American accent for the
film.
"One of the obstacles for me was that she (the parole
officer) was from Illinois and I had all these more southern
accents around me so it was hard for me to hold on to that
Illinois accent. But I am told I managed it," she said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)