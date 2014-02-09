* Berlin offerings on fourth day at extremes of cinema taste
* Von Trier's "Nymphomaniac" being shown out of competition
* German film shows teenage girl's trauma in Catholic family
By Michael Roddy and Gareth Jones
BERLIN, Feb 9 Films at the extremes of the
cinema agenda, one a German-made look at an adolescent girl's
tortured life in a strict Catholic family, the other director
Lars von Trier's "Nymphomaniac", highlighted day four of the
Berlin film festival on Sunday.
Von Trier's film starring Charlotte Gainsbourg and an
extended list of movie world notables as her sexual partners,
drew long queues to cinemas, even though it is being shown out
of competition.
The pairing of the Danish director's steamy opus with the
German-made "Kreuzweg" ("Stations of the Cross") about a
Catholic family bringing up their daughter in a strict religious
environment, made for an odd juxtaposition, but one the film's
director, Dietrich Bruggemann, seemed to relish.
"Our religion is cinema and this is the cathedral and that's
what you do on Sunday. first you go to church service and then
you have some fun," Bruggemann said at a post-screening press
conference.
"Fun" would certainly not be a word for Bruggemann's
harrowing film which shows a charming, pretty and bright young
girl's descent into self-loathing, self-doubt and eventually
anorexia in a deeply religious German Roman Catholic family.
She is torn between the teachings of her priest, played by
Florian Stetter, who at catechism class tells teenagers that
rock and soul music are instruments of Satan and that "impurity
is the major sin of our time", and the attentions of a boy who
invites her to choir practice in a more liberal parish.
Maria, played by first time actress Lea van Acken, is
attracted to the boy, but also thinks music might help her
autistic brother, who has yet to speak a word at the age of
four, to come out of his isolation.
Her stern and fanatical mother, played with Cruella de Vil
panache by Franziska Weiss, forbids it, even if most of the
music is Bach, because some of it is soul and gospel.
The confrontation between Maria, who is ostracised at her
local school for her extreme religious views, and her
domineering mother escalates, with devastating consequences.
Bruggemann said he and his sister Anna, who wrote the
screenplay with him, were raised as Catholics and while their
family was not radical, he had come to know that extreme
versions existed, not just in Germany but elsewhere.
"If you go to the States all you hear is religion and
preaching," Bruggemann told a news conference. "The question was
what happens if ideology takes first place?"
He said that because Catholicism was based on a system of
religious rationalism, "it is very well suited to hammer away at
adolescence and drown the baby with the bath water".
The film follows the stations of the cross, with Maria cast
in the role of a female Jesus, and for the most part the camera
stays still throughout each scene, leading to long passages for
the actors and actresses to play without muffing their lines.
Stetter, who also is appearing as the German 18th-century
poet Friedrich Schiller in another festival film, said that at
first he had thought the idea of doing 18 pages of text in one
take was crazy but in the end it had made sense.
"The challenge was excruciating, but each scene was a little
bit like a theatre stage and we could act within that," he said.
"Stations of the Cross" is one of four German-made films
among 20 competing for the best picture award to be given out
next Saturday.
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Stephen Powell)