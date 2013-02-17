* "Child's Pose" about mother's obsessive love for son
* Latest in long list of critical hits for Romania
* Movies from Chile, Bosnia, Iran, U.S. also win in Berlin
By Mike Collett-White
BERLIN, Feb 17 Romania claimed another major
scalp on the European film festival circuit this weekend when
"Child's Pose" won the Golden Bear in Berlin, underlining the
country's emergence as a powerhouse of hard-hitting cinema in
the post-Communist era.
The film, directed by Calin Peter Netzer, tells the story of
Cornelia, an obsessive mother who uses every trick in the book
to prevent her son from going to jail after he kills a boy in a
car accident.
It is the latest in a long list of critical hits that have
enjoyed startling success at festivals like Berlin and Cannes in
recent years, helping to bring Romania's cinema to a wider
audience.
Some of Romania's top directors, who have enjoyed the
artistic freedom that flourished after the death of Communist
dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989, dismiss talk of a cinematic
"new wave", saying it lumps together very different styles and
stories.
But ever since Cristi Puiu's "The Death of Mr. Lazarescu"
hit Cannes in 2005, and two years later his compatriot Cristian
Mungiu won the coveted Palme d'Or there for the harrowing
abortion drama "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days", Romanian cinema
has been firmly on the map.
"It is an acknowledgement, I think, that Romanian cinema is
still producing good quality cinema and has been for a few years
and it is a good endowment that it is still like this," Netzer
told Reuters after receiving the Golden Bear for best film.
UNFLINCHING STORYTELLING
While each film differs, there is a common thread of
unflinching storytelling and compelling human drama often laid
out against the backdrop of a cold and uncaring society.
Netzer said "Child's Pose" was not a critique of Romania
today, despite its unflattering portrayal of flashy materialism
and casual corruption among the nouveau riche.
"I think basically this is about a relationship, a kind of
pathological relationship between mother and son," he told
reporters in Berlin after the closing ceremony late on Saturday.
"The rest - the corruption, the framework, the context, all
of that is on a separate level and is really only a backdrop."
Victory in Berlin is likely to give the movie a major boost
in terms of distribution in Romania and beyond, although some
critics wondered whether the alienating figures of both mother
and son might limit its appeal.
"There's an instant bond the audience has with the two young
women in '4 Months...' which we are deliberately not supposed to
have in 'Child's Pose'," said Jay Weissberg, critic at trade
publication Variety.
"The mother is a monstrous figure and her son is even
worse."
However he, like many others, was impressed by Luminita
Gheorghiu's portrayal of Cornelia, one of several standout
performances in Berlin-nominated films by mature actresses
making the most of the kind of parts rarely written in
Hollywood.
Paulina Garcia was the popular winner of the best actress
Silver Bear for her turn in Chilean film "Gloria", in which she
plays a 58-year-old divorcee who sets out to live life to the
full despite her setbacks.
"We all face crossroads in our lives where we can retreat
into ourselves or we can hit the dance floor," said "Gloria"
director Sebastian Lelio of his character.
The biggest surprise at the Berlin awards ceremony was the
best actor prize going to Nazif Mujic, a Bosnian Roma who had
never acted before and had to be talked into playing himself in
a drama based on his real-life ordeal.
"An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker", made for just
30,000 euros ($40,000), tells the story of how Bosnian hospitals
refused to operate on his wife after she miscarried because she
was not insured, despite the fact that her life was in danger.
Best director went to U.S. filmmaker David Gordon Green for
his quirky road movie "Prince Avalanche" and Iranian entry
"Closed Curtain" picked up the best script prize for directors
Kamboziya Partovi and Jafar Panahi.
Panahi made the movie in secret in defiance of a 20-year
filmmaking ban and was not allowed to travel to Berlin to
collect his award.
"Tradition and culture remain, politicians come and go,"
Partovi told reporters after receiving the honour.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Andrew Heavens)