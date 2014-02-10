* "Life of Riley" has premiere at Berlin Film Festival
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Feb 10 At 91-years-old, veteran French
filmmaker Alain Resnais shows no sign of letting up his
experimentation, drawing on theatre, graphic illustration and
cinema in his whimsical comedy "Life of Riley" that premiered at
Berlin's festival on Monday.
In his third adaptation of a play by Britain's Alan
Ayckbourn, the lives of three couples are shaken up by the news
their good friend George Riley is ill and has just months to
live.
The news rekindles old emotions, and the three women start
fighting to look after George in his last weeks and accompany
him on his last holiday, creating unexpected and tragicomic
tumult in their middle-aged, respectable relationships.
Through George's imminent death, they all seem to come
alive. As Kathryn, played by Resnais' wife Sabine Azéma, says -
it is as if George, the invisible character around which all
revolves, had a scheme in mind.
Actress Sandrine Kiberlain, who plays George's estranged
wife, told a news conference in Berlin that the French title of
the film, "Aimer, boire et chanter" (to love, drink and sing),
"reflects the message of let's live our lives to the full".
Resnais, a doyen of French cinema who found fame in the
1950s with hits "Hiroshima mon amour" and "Night and Fog", was
too ill to make the screening in Berlin but remains true to form
on creativity.
Punctuated by graphic illustrations of the houses where the
characters live and panoramas of the English countryside, the
action takes place in an artificial, cardboard cut-out studio
world, underscoring the film's theatricality.
The characters themselves are amateur actors rehearsing
scenes, presenting the viewer with a play within a play.
"Alain started by telling us he wanted to make a film that
would pay homage to theatre, cinema and radio, and also comics
and graphic novels," said Kiberlain.
Remaining true to Ayckbourn's script, the French film is set
in the English Midlands, challenging the viewer once again to
suspend disbelief.
"One of the keys to Alain's work is this idea of a fiction
and its power," said Hippolyte Girardot, who plays Kathryn's
husband. "It never works in terms of its realism, it functions
on the level of dream and imaginary."
Criticising the trend towards hyper-realism in cinema with
3D and special effects, Girardot said the actors had simply
imagined they were English, conjuring up English childhoods for
themselves, eating English food, smoking English cigarettes.
Throughout his career, Resnais has taken his cue more from
literature than Hollywood, and was known for his collaboration
with authors like Marguerite Duras and Jorge Semprún.
"Life of Riley" is one of 20 movies competing for the
"Golden Bear", the top prize at the Berlin Film Festival. More
than 400 films are screening at the Berlinale, which runs until
Feb. 16.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)