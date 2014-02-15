BERLIN Feb 15 Director and producer Martin
Scorsese says he hopes his documentary to mark the 50th
anniversary of the New York Review of Books will point young
people in the right direction for getting reliable information
in an age of data overload.
Scorsese and co-director David Tedeschi screened what they
said was a nearly finished version of the as-yet-untitled
documentary on Friday at the Berlin international film festival.
They said it should be ready for release in March.
Best known for box-office hits like "Raging Bull" and "The
Wolf of Wall Street", Scorsese said he had been a faithful
reader of the review.
Since it was launched during the 1963 New York newspaper
strike, the influential publication has published authors and
critics ranging from Norman Mailer, Gore Vidal and Joan Didion
to Ian Buruma and Zoe Heller.
Scorsese said the review's editor and co-founder Robert
Silvers - who attended the screening - had asked him to make the
film, and that he had agreed in part because he wanted to guide
young people to sources of information he deemed trustworthy.
"Particularly in this age of the glut of information and the
data that's around, how do they select, how do they choose what
to believe in as a value?" the director said after the
screening.
"They have no idea of how fragile the freedom is, none, you
see. And so this is an attempt in a way to maybe point them in a
direction."
The film interweaves scenes of Silvers and other staff at
work in the review's book-filled Manhattan office with
interviews with contributors including Irish author Colm Toibin
and British commentator Timothy Garton Ash.
It also includes footage from a 1971 televised encounter in
which review contributors Mailer and Vidal spar over an article
Vidal had written attacking Mailer, accusing him of misogyny and
equating him with Henry Miller and the cult killer Charles
Manson.
That, and other such clips, bring to life what Scorsese
admitted was a "tricky subject" of making a film about
"literature and the word".
Silvers was full of praise for the result, saying: "I want
to say that Marty is dealing with after all 15,000 articles over
50 years and I think it's been a work of genius to find a line
and to find something meaningful in this enormous murk of all
our stuff."
