BERLIN Feb 15 The Chinese film "Bai Ri Yan Huo" (Black Coal, Thin Ice) won the Golden Bear for best picture at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday, while American Richard Linklater was namd Best Director for his film "Boyhood".

Liao Fan won the prize for best actor in "Black Coal, Thin Ice" while Haru Kuroki won best actress for her role in the Japanese film "The Little House".

The awards were decided by an eight-person jury headed by American director and producer James Schamus after a festival lasting 11 days in which some 400 films were screened, 23 of them in the competition category.

