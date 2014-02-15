BERLIN Feb 15 The Chinese film "Bai Ri Yan Huo"
(Black Coal, Thin Ice) won the Golden Bear for best picture at
the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday, while
American Richard Linklater was namd Best Director for his film
"Boyhood".
Liao Fan won the prize for best actor in "Black Coal, Thin
Ice" while Haru Kuroki won best actress for her role in the
Japanese film "The Little House".
The awards were decided by an eight-person jury headed by
American director and producer James Schamus after a festival
lasting 11 days in which some 400 films were screened, 23 of
them in the competition category.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Michael Roddy;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)