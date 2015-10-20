LONDON Oct 20 British rapper Example swaps
music stages for film sets in "Between Two Worlds", making his
"scary" screen debut in the modern day love story.
The rapper and singer, known for hits such as "Stay Awake"
and "Say Nothing", plays a secondary role in the British film
about a young writer, played by "Legend" actor Chris Mason,
looking for inspiration as he overcomes a broken heart.
"It's good to be scared sometimes. The role wasn't too far
away from a younger version of me," Example, whose real name is
Elliot Gleave, said at the film's premiere on Monday night.
The rapper plays a successful city trader in the movie.
Asked if he would now turn his back on music to focus on
movie making, the rapper said earlier in an interview: "No, not
at all ... I've got two films coming out in (January) and
March."
"I'm not taking on big roles yet ... I want to do
interesting characters and because my schedule in music is still
quite busy. I've already got 80 gigs booked next year, another
album coming out ... music is still my thing."
"Between Two Worlds" is released in the UK on Friday.
(Reporting By Jane Witherspoon and Helena Williams; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Larry King)