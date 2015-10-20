LONDON Oct 20 British rapper Example swaps music stages for film sets in "Between Two Worlds", making his "scary" screen debut in the modern day love story.

The rapper and singer, known for hits such as "Stay Awake" and "Say Nothing", plays a secondary role in the British film about a young writer, played by "Legend" actor Chris Mason, looking for inspiration as he overcomes a broken heart.

"It's good to be scared sometimes. The role wasn't too far away from a younger version of me," Example, whose real name is Elliot Gleave, said at the film's premiere on Monday night.

The rapper plays a successful city trader in the movie.

Asked if he would now turn his back on music to focus on movie making, the rapper said earlier in an interview: "No, not at all ... I've got two films coming out in (January) and March."

"I'm not taking on big roles yet ... I want to do interesting characters and because my schedule in music is still quite busy. I've already got 80 gigs booked next year, another album coming out ... music is still my thing."

