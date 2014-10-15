NEW YORK Oct 15 Michael Keaton hung up his
"Batman" cape more than two decades ago, but the versatile actor
soared to new heights with a high-octane performance as a
has-been trying to revive his career in comedy-drama and early
Oscar favorite "Birdman."
In the film by Mexican director and Academy Award-nominee
Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu ("21 Grams," "Babel"), which opens
in U.S. theaters on Friday, Keaton plays actor Riggan Thomson,
who like himself found fame playing the superhero in an action
franchise he left years ago.
But Riggan is haunted by his Birdman super ego and a sense
of failure and mediocrity, and makes a desperate attempt to
regain his professional credibility and sense of self by
mounting a play on Broadway based on the Raymond Carver short
story, "What We Talk About When We Talk About Love."
"He's a really complicated character, which always makes the
job harder, but more interesting, too," Keaton, 63, said in an
interview.
"Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)," is a film
about a play that Iñarritu ingeniously shot at Broadway's famed
St. James Theater in what seems like one long, seamless,
continuous take.
It was new territory for both the director and his cast.
Each scene flows into the next as the camera follows Riggan down
narrow theater hallways, into a dressing room, onto the stage
and out of the theater into a bustling Times Square with drum
rhythms setting a pounding pace.
Keaton said he had never seen a movie like it and admitted
there were times when he wondered why they were doing it that
way, which required plenty of rehearsals, no room for mistakes
and total commitment from the actors.
"The truth is, it doesn't work if you don't make it like
this because you don't go on the trip. You couldn't get as deep
inside," Keaton explained.
"There is a point early on where you are watching this movie
and quietly you hear the door close behind you, and you are not
getting out now. You're in. Then you go into the guy's head."
Keaton delves deep into Riggan in a performance that has won
stellar reviews, and which Variety called "the comeback of the
century."
"Michael Keaton bursts into Oscar race with 'Birdman'," the
Hollywood trade magazine proclaimed in a headline.
Keaton said one of the smartest things Iñarritu did was to
present the cast with a photo of the French high-wire artist
Philippe Petit, who famously walked between the World Trade
Center's twin towers in 1974.
The meaning was not lost on Keaton and the cast, including
Riggan's combative co-star Edward Norton, his leading lady Naomi
Watts and Emma Stone, his daughter and assistant, recently
released from rehab.
"You feel like you could fall," Keaton said, adding the film
distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures was choreographed down
to the inch at times.
"But I like that. It keeps you on your toes. There is no
time to get lazy."
(Editing by G Crosse)