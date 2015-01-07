(Editor's note: paragraphs 2 and 9 contain language that may
offend some readers)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Jan 7 "Birdman" sits on a rather
privileged perch as a favorite for film industry awards, but
director Alejandro Inarritu can only laugh at the irony that he,
like his protagonist in the show biz satire, is caught up in the
quest for validation.
"I'm doing this interview; I feel like Riggan Thomson trying
to sell my own shit," the Mexican filmmaker said, referring to
the film's lead character.
"Birdman," Inarritu's first foray into comedy, follows
former superhero actor Riggan, now washed up in New York and
desperately attempting a comeback by trying to stage a Broadway
play.
Shot in seemingly one continuous take in the claustrophobic
confines of a theater's backstage, Riggan, played by Michael
Keaton, deals with tense relationships with family, friends and
colleagues while preparing his play.
The film leads nominees for Sunday's Golden Globes and could
replicate that position with Oscar nominations next week.
Inarritu set the film in a surreal world that marries
Riggan's reality with his surreal consciousness, which takes the
form of his former superhero on-screen alter-ego, Birdman.
"It's basically a film about mediocrity, about ego and his
ambitions," he said. "Those things in a way are very subjective,
very internal process of the voices we have inside."
While the Fox Searchlight film offers a biting commentary on
the current entertainment industry - from the superhero
franchises dominating the box office to audiences' obsession
with social media - Inarritu said the real message came down to
the value of art versus celebrity.
"This character's lost in a sea of shit, trying to find
himself with art," he said.
'SUSPICIOUS OF NOMINATIONS'
As Riggan races towards the opening night of his play, he
battles with society's notions of fame and success, including a
showdown with a newspaper critic who will determine his triumph
or failure.
"The big battle here is what is art and what is commerce,"
Inarritu said.
Keaton was one of the director's best choices for the lead
role, and not just because he played Batman in the 1989 and 1992
films.
"His character can be ... not likeable, selfish, but I need
somebody that people can really relate to, not judge but to
empathize (with)," he said.
Inarritu, who co-wrote the script, found inspiration for
Riggan's connections to women from his own life.
"He got admiration in a time of his life but that admiration
didn't fulfill him," he said. "What he needed was affection, but
he didn't know that he needed that."
Sparring with Keaton is Edward Norton as the younger, more
famous star in Riggan's play and Emma Stone as his recovering
addict daughter. All three have been nominated for Golden Globes
in the actor and supporting actor categories.
"I'm suspicious always about nominations because always they
are basically coins of two sides and if you fall on one side,
you become from winner or nominated to loser, which I am an
expert about," Inarritu quipped.
"To take this seriously, I think is a huge mistake."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Cynthia Osterman)