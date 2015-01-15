By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Jan 14 Michael Mann's cyber-terror
thriller "Blackhat" punches, kicks, slashes and guns down the
notion of the solitary keyboard-pecking hacker with the muscular
Chris Hemsworth as adroit in a street fight as he is combing
through government servers.
The hunky Hemsworth - People magazine's reigning "Sexiest
Man Alive" - who fends off an international paramilitary hacking
gang bent on manipulating markets for profit helps drive away
misconceptions about the modern computer whiz, Mann Said.
"They are not middle-class white kids working in their
parents' basement," the filmmaker said, pointing to well-known
hackers like the 7-foot (2.13 meters) weightlifting Stephen Watt
and hard-partying Albert Gonzalez. "That's nonsense."
Hemsworth, 31, plays Nicholas Hathaway, an MIT-educated
hacker from a working-class family who the U.S. government lifts
out of prison to work with the Chinese to help crack a
cyberattack that causes a near meltdown at a Hong Kong nuclear
reactor.
"Blackhat" - the term for a malicious hacker - opens in U.S.
theaters on Friday and stars Chinese actress Tang Wei as a
Chinese government computer scientist and Hathaway's love
interest, as well as Viola Davis as an FBI agent who is charged
with monitoring his release.
The attack on the nuclear reactor is just the first domino
to fall in a scheme to manipulate commodity prices such as soy
and tin that Hathaway uncovers and leads him on a manhunt
through Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Throughout the film, often shot with the bouncy effect of a
handheld camera during high action, Hathaway and his Chinese
partners are frustrated by territorial squabbles between the FBI
and National Security Agency, and the government's anxiety at
partnering with China.
Mann, the director of 1995's "Heat" and 2004's "Collateral"
and considered a master at the Hollywood thriller, said the
inherent drama of cyber crime and virtual vulnerability made it
an easy story to pursue.
"The notion that you can be private and control what goes in
and out of your life does not apply anymore," he said. "That's
the new human condition."
It is also the new condition in Hollywood following the
crippling cyberattack on Sony Pictures Entertainment the U.S.
government has blamed on North Korea.
Despite its ripped-from-the-headlines feel, the $70 million
film distributed by Universal Pictures is only expected to gross
$29 million overall at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to
Boxoffice.com.
