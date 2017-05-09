May 9 Warner Bros has released the first theatrical trailer for "Blade Runner 2049", the highly anticipated sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott science fiction thriller "Blade Runner".

Directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve, the sequel to the dystopian cult classic is set in Los Angeles 30 years after the original film's setting.

Ryan Gosling stars as Los Angeles police officer K, a "blade runner" who tracks down and catches rogue "replicants", the disposable bioengineered workers of the future.

Officer K uncovers a dangerous secret that sends him on a mission to find Rick Deckard, the original "blade runner" played by Harrison Ford in the 1982 film.

The trailer also features actors Jared Leto, Robin Wright and Dave Bautista.

"Blade Runner 2049" appears set to hit cinemas internationally in early October. (Reporting and writing by Reuters Television; Editing by Karishma Singh)