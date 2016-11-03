BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. The true story of American boxer Vinny Pazienza's return to the ring after a car crash gets a big screen adaptation in "Bleed for This", a new drama starring Miles Teller and Aaron Eckhart.

"War Dogs" actor Teller plays the Rhode Island boxer, now known as Vinny Paz, who fractured his neck in a car accident in 1991. He made a successful comeback just 13 months later. Eckhart plays trainer Kevin Rooney.

"It was about an eight-month kind of physical test for me. I lost 20 pounds ... To me that was just to have the look of the guy and then you got to learn how to box," Teller said at the film's Beverly Hills premiere on Wednesday, where he was joined by the former professional boxer.

"Vinny was known as much for his personality as he was for his wins and losses, although he did have 50 wins and five world championships and fought a ton of guys. He was a showman."

"Bleed for This" hits U.S. cinemas on Nov. 18.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)