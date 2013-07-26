By Mary Milliken
fortune for Woody Allen's female protagonist in his latest film,
"Blue Jasmine," that the Manhattan socialite's possessions are
reduced to a faint echo: a Chanel jacket, designer suitcases, a
clutch of anti-depressants.
She does manage to retain a regal bearing and a posh accent.
But for the most part, Jasmine, played by Oscar winning actress
Cate Blanchett, has lost everything including her mind, thanks
to her husband's financial and marital misdeeds and her own
hapless ways.
After making a number of films in Europe, Allen didn't have
to go far to find the inspiration for "Blue Jasmine," which
opens in U.S. theaters on Friday. As Blanchett says, after the
financial crisis and a string of fraud cases like Bernie
Madoff's epic swindle, there are many Jasmines walking the
streets of Allen's Manhattan.
"I found the whole story surprising and painful and yet not
surprising at all considering what's happened to a lot of people
psychologically and financially," said Blanchett.
"You sit in a park and invariably you will see someone
mumbling to themselves and sometimes they will be very well
heeled."
"Blue Jasmine" is the Australian actress' first film with
the prolific director, known for creating memorable female
characters like Diane Keaton's Annie Hall. While Jasmine may be
memorable, and Blanchett, 44, has received favorable reviews for
the role, she is far from being a heroine or even a likeable
character.
Rather, Jasmine is a cautionary tale of what happens when a
woman builds her life around a wealthy husband, unaware of the
house of cards in which she lives.
In flashbacks, Allen serves up sumptuous glimpses of her
former life: a beautiful apartment complete with hunter green
walls, a vast beach house, elegant dinners in designer dresses.
Meanwhile husband Hal, played by Alec Baldwin, takes up with
young women and negotiates dodgy deals while Jasmine looks the
other way until it all unravels swiftly, leaving her in a heap.
'PROBABLY A CAREER KILLER'
The film opens with Jasmine traveling to San Francisco after
the arrest of her husband for financial fraud and the
confiscation of their assets. She is a babbling mess with no
place to go except the humble home of her working-class sister
Ginger, played by British actress Sally Hawkins.
"I think she finds herself in some pretty horrendous
situations and you can say that she has placed herself there,
but she has no support structure, or allies, or sense of self,
so she is struggling for her identity," said Blanchett.
Jasmine engages in what Blanchett calls some "really
unpalatable" behavior. She disapproves of Ginger's life and her
choice in men, but then she herself latches onto a suave
diplomat played by Peter Sarsgaard, to engineer her return to
society. She lies, she manipulates, and she gives off airs,
designer purse and pills always in hand.
"Blue Jasmine," from Sony Pictures Classic, is Allen's
return to his home country after European jaunts in his last
three films, including 2011's "Midnight in Paris" and 2012's "To
Rome With Love." While those were both love letters to romantic
cities and characters, "Blue Jasmine" has undertones of a Greek
tragedy.
Blanchett said she drew inspiration for the role from
characters both fictional and real, but Jasmine is formed mainly
in Allen's mind.
"The characters are so particularly drawn in the writing,"
she said. "I mean that is where the majority of where his
directing happens is in the script."
But she did venture to make suggestions, including for one
indelible scene. The actress decided that Jasmine, who looks
pretty polished from the outside for most of the film, would go
out in public with her Chanel jacket but with wet hair and no
make-up to show that "there is always something a bit off."
"That was probably a career killer," Blanchett said with a
laugh.
