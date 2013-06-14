By Shilpa Jamkhandikar
| MUMBAI, June 14
MUMBAI, June 14 It's a good time to be Vidya
Balan. Indian cinema turned 100 this year and the versatile
actress has emerged as the face of Bollywood, earning a spot in
an elite nine-member Cannes festival jury headed by filmmaker
Steven Spielberg.
The 35-year-old actress has picked her way through a
minefield of movie roles in recent years, zooming in on strong
and diverse female leads that have straddled box-office success
and critical acclaim.
Balan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2005, took unusual
risks in a male-dominated industry to play an ambitious soft
porn actress in "The Dirty Picture" (2011) and a pregnant woman
searching for her missing husband in "Kahaani" (Story) last
year.
Her next screen bet is "Ghanchakkar" (Crazy), a suspense
comedy that opens in Indian cinemas on June 28. Balan stars as
the loud-mouthed wife of a bank robber who loses his memory
after a heist.
Balan spoke to Reuters about her new film, breaking
stereotypes and playing women who embrace their sexuality:
Q: Tell us about your role as the housewife in
"Ghanchakkar"?
A: I am hoping that she's not obnoxious but yes, she is
loud. There are people who are loud and they are not even aware.
This is her take on being modern. She thinks that I'm
fashionable but she buys old magazines for half the price from
the neighbourhood shop. She's a middle-class housewife, cutting
corners. She's the kind of person who goes to a mall, and says
"this is too expensive, I'll get this stitched from my tailor."
What I find interesting is that Raj (director Raj Kumar Gupta)
finds humour in situations that are so mundane and everyday.
Thrillers are his genre but I knew he'd do humour well too. When
he came to me with this, I always wanted to do comedy and this
was a breath of fresh air.
Q: After "The Dirty Picture" and "Kahaani", are you now the
go-to actress for women-centric roles?
A: (Laughs) I don't know. I do know that when people have
something different, they do invariably come to me but I am not
complaining. I love it. They are offering me great variety and I
am greedy. I want more and more. I am enjoying the work I am
doing. People have the appetite for such films.
Q: You are playing strong women who don't hide their
sexuality. Are you comfortable with that?
A: The reality is that women today are embracing their
sexuality more than ever. We are all less apologetic about the
sexual part of us. While I do see a certain hesitation in some
people to take up roles like this, I am not averse to them at
all because it makes the character more interesting. It's not a
pre-requisite but if it's there, why not? It's an aspect that we
are waking up to, more vociferously than ever before. So that's
bound to find some resonance on screen.
Q: Why do you think people accept you in these different
roles?
A: Audiences are OK with seeing the good and the bad in
women. We no longer want to just glorify women. We're not
vilifying them because they are sexual beings and it gives them
so many other aspects. In "Paa" (2009) my character had a child
outside of marriage but she is not apologetic about it. She is
nurturing towards and of her child and she is the best mother.
It just makes for more wholesome people and characters.
Q: Are you afraid of being stereotyped?
A: People said the same thing to me after "Parineeta"
(2005). For the longest time afterwards, they said 'we loved you
as Parineeta'. Then "Paa" happened and people said after
"Parineeta", it's "Paa". Then "Ishqiya" (2010) happened. So one
film will stick on until the next. There are those who offer me
films like "The Dirty Picture" but they also offer me films like
"Kahaani". I guess people just find it easier to follow on the
beaten track - they feel it's safe. But that doesn't excite me.
Q: Does that make you pickier then?
A: No. Even when people come to me with scripts that are
different for the sake of being different, I am just happy
people are making that effort. Five years ago when I decided
that I am only going to do the kind of work that excites me,
there weren't that many options. Today, there are that many more
options. I am not pickier. I've been picky then and I am now. I
do one, maybe two films a year. I am also the kind of person who
needs to do other things from time to time. I can't just jump
from one film to the other. It could be travelling, reading,
spending time with loved ones, or even cleaning. I have a fetish
for cleaning.
Q: You were on the jury at Cannes this year. How was the
experience?
A: It was awesome. I got to see the cream of the crop and I
also realised that we are not that far off. I think we are
probably not sending the right films and we do stand fair chance
in competition. I'm hoping to see at least one film in
competition next year.
Q: There was media criticism about how you looked at Cannes.
Does that bother you?
A: I don't read anything that's written about me - good, bad
or ugly. I was told about it but when I walked out of that room,
I felt happy about the way I was looking and that's it. You
can't make everyone happy. While everyone likes to look good,
it's about feeling good, because I cannot make everyone happy. I
do understand that there is a thriving fashion industry but it
was a film festival and I was representing Indian cinema there
with a great amount of pride and joy. I think I did well.
(Editing by Tony Tharakan and Paul Casciato)