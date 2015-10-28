Lea Seydoux poses for photographers on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film 'Spectre' at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C), director Sam Mendes (3rdL), producer Michael G. Wilson (3rdR) and Prince Harry (2ndR) attend The Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund's Royal Film Performance 2015 of the new James Bond 007 film 'Spectre' at Royal Albert Hall on October 26, 2015 in London, England. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Prince Harry meets the cast and crew of the new James Bond 007 film 'Spectre' before the world premiere at The Royal Albert Hall in London, England October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Davidson/Pool

Streaks of lights shine into the sky during the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film 'Spectre' at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

(L to R) Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose for photographers as they attend the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film 'Spectre' at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON James Bond is back, and companies such as Omega watches, Gillette shavers and Belvedere vodka have paid undisclosed sums for product tie-ins with "Spectre" in sponsorships that one marketing specialist says are cinema's version of the Olympics.

Being a sponsor allows companies to show Bond-themed adverts, as both Gillette and Heineken are doing, or to mount lavish drinks parties -- featuring Belvedere martinis, as the spirits company plans for Tuesday night to celebrate the film's British premiere on Monday. It has its U.S. launch on Nov. 6.

"We can't disclose the actual cost of the franchise but we do invest significantly," David Lette, premium brands director for Heineken UK, told Reuters, adding that both Bond and Heineken beer have "global appeal".

For Gillette, the Bond sponsorship is new with this film, but Kara Buckley, associate director of communications for grooming products at Procter & Gamble, Gillette's owner, said it was a way to diversify from sports promotions.

"We found that film is another great way to connect with guys, particularly younger guys," she told Reuters at a "Spectre" product tie-in party in London.

Jacques de Cock, a marketing consultant and lecturer at the London School of Marketing, said the half-century-old Bond franchise is cinema's marketing equivalent of the Olympics, even if the sponsorship money for the Games is in the billions of dollars, while the Bond money is in the tens of millions.

"The marketing and co-marketing of the Olympics is close in terms of branding -- in terms of revenue, no," de Cock told Reuters. He estimates Bond movies have earned some 11 billion pounds ($16.90 billion) - in 2015 prices - at the box office, and another $4-5 billion from marketing since "Dr. No" in 1962.

Although figures are not divulged, he said the marketing and promotional activities associated with a modern Bond movie could run to 150-200 million pounds, or roughly the cost of making it.

"I looked at 'Star Wars', I looked at 'Harry Potter', they actually make more per movie, but they are only seven or eight movies long in terms of franchises. It's the longevity and depth combined that make Bond unique," he said.

But not everyone who benefits pays to be seen in, or associated with, Bond. The green dress and hexagonal earrings that Lea Seydoux wears to an intimate dinner with Daniel Craig's Bond on a luxury train, have been plastered on billboards and buses across London -- without anyone paying for sponsorship.

"We're all just kind of gobsmacked about the whole thing," said a delighted Sameera Azeem, head designer for British-based Ghost, which produced the 225-pound ($345) slinky "Salma" dress that the French actress Seydoux wears to the dinner that ends abruptly when a would-be assassin pounces on Bond.

The dress, and the pair of "DiamonDust" earrings Seydoux wears, produced by the London-based jewellery firm David Deyong, were simply bought from shops by costume designers for the film, both firms said.

"I would have liked nothing more than a celebrity to wear my jewellery, it's been my dream," Emma Ben-Yair, director of David Deyong, said. "This has been really something because it's global."

($1 = 0.6510 pounds)

(Reporting by Jane Witherspoon and Michael Roddy; Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Alison Williams)