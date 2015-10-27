(Corrects name of jewellery company to David Deyong, not Daniel
LONDON, Oct 27 James Bond is back, and companies
such as Omega watches, Gillette shavers and Belvedere vodka have
paid undisclosed sums for product tie-ins with "Spectre" in
sponsorships that one marketing specialist says are cinema's
version of the Olympics.
Being a sponsor allows companies to show Bond-themed
adverts, as both Gillette and Heineken are doing, or to mount
lavish drinks parties -- featuring Belvedere martinis, as the
spirits company plans for Tuesday night to celebrate the film's
British premiere on Monday. It has its U.S. launch on Nov. 6.
"We can't disclose the actual cost of the franchise but we
do invest significantly," David Lette, premium brands director
for Heineken UK, told Reuters, adding that both Bond and
Heineken beer have "global appeal".
For Gillette, the Bond sponsorship is new with this film,
but Kara Buckley, associate director of communications for
grooming products at Procter & Gamble, Gillette's owner, said it
was a way to diversify from sports promotions.
"We found that film is another great way to connect with
guys, particularly younger guys," she told Reuters at a
"Spectre" product tie-in party in London.
Jacques de Cock, a marketing consultant and lecturer at the
London School of Marketing, said the half-century-old Bond
franchise is cinema's marketing equivalent of the Olympics, even
if the sponsorship money for the Games is in the billions of
dollars, while the Bond money is in the tens of millions.
"The marketing and co-marketing of the Olympics is close in
terms of branding -- in terms of revenue, no," de Cock told
Reuters. He estimates Bond movies have earned some 11 billion
pounds ($16.90 billion) - in 2015 prices - at the box office,
and another $4-5 billion from marketing since "Dr. No" in 1962.
Although figures are not divulged, he said the marketing and
promotional activities associated with a modern Bond movie could
run to 150-200 million pounds, or roughly the cost of making it.
"I looked at 'Star Wars', I looked at 'Harry Potter', they
actually make more per movie, but they are only seven or eight
movies long in terms of franchises. It's the longevity and depth
combined that make Bond unique," he said.
But not everyone who benefits pays to be seen in, or
associated with, Bond. The green dress and hexagonal earrings
that Lea Seydoux wears to an intimate dinner with Daniel Craig's
Bond on a luxury train, have been plastered on billboards and
buses across London -- without anyone paying for sponsorship.
"We're all just kind of gobsmacked about the whole thing,"
said a delighted Sameera Azeem, head designer for British-based
Ghost, which produced the 225-pound ($345) slinky "Salma" dress
that the French actress Seydoux wears to the dinner that ends
abruptly when a would-be assassin pounces on Bond.
The dress, and the pair of "DiamonDust" earrings Seydoux
wears, produced by the London-based jewellery firm David Deyong,
were simply bought from shops by costume designers for the film,
both firms said.
"I would have liked nothing more than a celebrity to wear my
jewellery, it's been my dream," Emma Ben-Yair, director of David
Deyong, said. "This has been really something because it's
global."
