LONDON, Sept 8 Grammy Award winner Sam Smith
will sing the theme song for the next James Bond movie,
"Spectre", the first time a British male solo artist has
recorded the title tune for a 007 film since 1965.
The "Stay With Me" singer co-wrote the track, entitled
"Writing's On The Wall", with fellow Grammy Award winner Jimmy
Napes, with whom he collaborated for his best-selling "In the
Lonely Hour" album.
The last solo British male to sing a Bond theme was Tom
Jones with "Thunderball" in 1965.
"This is one of the highlights of my career," Smith said in
a statement. "I am so excited to be a part of this iconic
British legacy and join an incredible line up of some of my
biggest musical inspirations."
The last Bond theme song "Skyfall" was recorded by fellow
British Grammy Award winner Adele.
Daniel Craig reprises his role as secret agent 007 for the
fourth time in "Spectre", directed by Academy Award winner Sam
Mendes. The film also stars Italian actress Monica Bellucci and
Oscar winner Christoph Waltz.
"Spectre" is released in UK cinemas on Oct. 26 and in the
United States on Nov. 6. The song is out on Sept. 25.
