LONDON Oct 22 It may be no coincidence that
Agent 007's latest love interest, played by French actress Lea
Seydoux in the new James Bond movie "Spectre," is called
Madeleine Swann, because the film seems like a swan song for
some of the participants.
Both Daniel Craig, playing Bond for the fourth time in the
film screened for the press in London on Wednesday, and director
Sam Mendes, in his second outing for the now 24-film franchise,
have been widely reported as saying they want out.
Craig has even gone so far as to say he would rather slit
his wrists than play Bond again.
In the ways of the movie world and successful franchises -
the last Bond film, "Skyfall", raked in some $1.1 billion at the
box office worldwide - all that could change come Bond 25.
But this slick but overlong, at well over two hours, outing
that takes viewers on an armchair journey from Mexico City to
London to Rome to Austria to Tunisia and then back to London,
has a somewhat tired feel about it, as if it had overgorged on a
diet of Aston Martin cars, Omega watches and Belvedere vodka -
among the main product placements.
Michael Wilson, a co-producer of the film, said onstage at a
central London screening in advance of the British premiere next
week that he hoped the press would tweet opinions, but not
spoilers.
The film, though, trumpets roughly within the first half
hour -- so no spoiler here -- that the high-rise, high-tech
offices of a new uber intelligence agency being created in
London, which will make double-0 agents like Bond superfluous,
has been paid for with private funds -- a heavy hint of what is
up.
In other scenes, Mendes and the scriptwriters have had fun,
referencing scenes from gangster and crime-steeped films like
"The Untouchables" -- for an underworld boardroom ghastliness --
to "The Italian Job" where Bond's latest Aston Martin supercar
and an Audi replace Minis careening down steps in Rome.
There is a ring which will unite them all, as in "The Lord
of the Rings", but saying what it will unite and why -- that
would be a spoiler.
That leaves Bond and his villains -- in this case the
Austrian Christoph Waltz, reprising a Bond villain of the past
-- but there are 23 previous films, so that is no spoiler -- and
his Bond girls.
There are three, but the only one who makes an impression is
Seydoux, who gets a great catwalk moment in the dining car of an
"Orient Express"-style train, wearing a mostly not-there dress.
Which brings us back to the Seydoux character's name -
Madeleine Swann.
This film, with its villain from the past, and Bond
rummaging back in time for answers to the film's mysteries, is
riffing on the French author Marcel Proust, one of whose main
characters was Swann and whose memories of childhood were
triggered by eating a sweet madeleine cake.
That is no spoiler, but unfortunately it also may be one of
the film's best takeaways, and surely literary allusions are not
what audiences want from a Bond film.
(Michael Roddy is the Entertainment Editor for Reuters in
Europe. The views expressed are his own)
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)