LONDON Grammy Award winner Sam Smith released the video for his theme song for the new James Bond film "Spectre" on Monday, days after the ballad became the first 007 title track to top the British pop charts.

The song "Writing's On The Wall" went straight to the top of the British charts last week.

The video shows snippets of the film featuring Bond actor Daniel Craig, Italian actress Monica Bellucci and French actress Lea Seydoux.

Smith, 23, is the first British male solo artist to record a Bond song since Tom Jones' "Thunderball" track in 1965.

He co-wrote the single with fellow Grammy Award winner Jimmy Napes, with whom he worked on his best-selling 2014 debut album "In the Lonely Hour".

"Spectre" opens on Oct. 26 in British cinemas and on Nov. 6 in the United States.

