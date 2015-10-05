Barry Manilow says coming out as gay is 'a beautiful experience'
LOS ANGELES Veteran singer Barry Manilow said coming out publicly about being gay was a "beautiful experience," as he was honored for his long-standing career in the music industry.
LONDON Grammy Award winner Sam Smith released the video for his theme song for the new James Bond film "Spectre" on Monday, days after the ballad became the first 007 title track to top the British pop charts.
The song "Writing's On The Wall" went straight to the top of the British charts last week.
The video shows snippets of the film featuring Bond actor Daniel Craig, Italian actress Monica Bellucci and French actress Lea Seydoux.
Smith, 23, is the first British male solo artist to record a Bond song since Tom Jones' "Thunderball" track in 1965.
He co-wrote the single with fellow Grammy Award winner Jimmy Napes, with whom he worked on his best-selling 2014 debut album "In the Lonely Hour".
"Spectre" opens on Oct. 26 in British cinemas and on Nov. 6 in the United States.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
LOS ANGELES Veteran singer Barry Manilow said coming out publicly about being gay was a "beautiful experience," as he was honored for his long-standing career in the music industry.
LONDON David Beckham has received some scathing reviews in the British press for his cameo in the film "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword", but director Guy Ritchie has given the former soccer star the thumbs up for his performance.