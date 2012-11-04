Cast member John C. Reilly attends the premiere of the animated film ''Wreck-It Ralph'' in Los Angeles October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting November 2, led by "Wreck-It Ralph" a t No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Wreck-It Ralph .......................$49.1 million

2 (*) Flight ...............................$25.0 million

3 (1) Argo..................................$10.2 million

4 (*) The Man with the Iron Fists...........$8.2 million

5 (5) Taken 2...............................$6.0 million

6 (3) Cloud Atlas...........................$5.3 million

7 (2) Hotel Transylvania....................$4.5 million

8 (4) Paranormal Activity 4.................$4.3 million

9 (7) Here Comes The Boom...................$3.6 million

10 (5) Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D...........$3.3 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Hotel Transylvania..........................$137.6 million

Taken 2.....................................$125.7 million

Argo........................................$75.9 million

Paranormal Activity 4.......................$49.6 million

Wreck-It Ralph..............................$49.1 million

Here Comes The Boom.........................$35.6 million

Flight......................................$25.0 million

Cloud Atlas ................................$18.3 million

Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D.................$13.9 million

The Man with the Iron Fists.................$8.2 million

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), released "Flight" and "Paranormal Activity 4."

Warner Bros.(TWX.N), a division of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."

"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).

Walt Disney (DIS.N) released "Wreck-It Ralph."

Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Studios released "Man with the Iron Fists."

"Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc.

Sony Corp's (6758.T) (SNE.N) movie studio released "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Beech)