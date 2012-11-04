Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting November 2, led by "Wreck-It Ralph" a t No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Wreck-It Ralph .......................$49.1 million
2 (*) Flight ...............................$25.0 million
3 (1) Argo..................................$10.2 million
4 (*) The Man with the Iron Fists...........$8.2 million
5 (5) Taken 2...............................$6.0 million
6 (3) Cloud Atlas...........................$5.3 million
7 (2) Hotel Transylvania....................$4.5 million
8 (4) Paranormal Activity 4.................$4.3 million
9 (7) Here Comes The Boom...................$3.6 million
10 (5) Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D...........$3.3 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Hotel Transylvania..........................$137.6 million
Taken 2.....................................$125.7 million
Argo........................................$75.9 million
Paranormal Activity 4.......................$49.6 million
Wreck-It Ralph..............................$49.1 million
Here Comes The Boom.........................$35.6 million
Flight......................................$25.0 million
Cloud Atlas ................................$18.3 million
Silent Hill: Revelation 3-D.................$13.9 million
The Man with the Iron Fists.................$8.2 million
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), released "Flight" and "Paranormal Activity 4."
Warner Bros.(TWX.N), a division of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."
"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).
Walt Disney (DIS.N) released "Wreck-It Ralph."
Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Studios released "Man with the Iron Fists."
"Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group (RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc.
Sony Corp's (6758.T) (SNE.N) movie studio released "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Beech)