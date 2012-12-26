By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 26 A strong Christmas-day box
office performance by musical "Les Miserables" and western
"Django Unchained" put Hollywood on pace to set an all-time box
office record with $10.8 billion in annual revenue, box-office
tracker Hollywood.com said on Wednesday.
Universal Pictures' star-studded "Les Miserables" took in a
weekday Christmas record of $18.2 million in the United States
and Canada when it opened on Tuesday, according to studio
estimates of weekday ticket sales.
Quentin Tarantino's spaghetti western "Django Unchained,"
starring Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio, hauled nearly $15
million for The Weinstein Co.
Studios "are definitely on the road to a record year with
$10.8 billion expected (up 6 percent over last year and beating
the previous record of $10.6 billion in 2009)," Hollywood.com
analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Reuters in an email, adding that
the number of tickets sold should climb 6 percent from 2011 to
1.36 billion.
Dergarabedian credits a successful marketing year for
studios as a chief reason for the projected box-office record,
as well as spring and summer smashes "The Hunger Games" and "The
Avengers" helping boost revenue.
"It was not just the fact that most of the movies delivered,
it was the timing of their release dates and the marketing was
obviously effective as well with social media continuing to
provide an outlet for the movie-going peer group to talk about
their favorite flicks," Dergarabedian said.
"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," based on the J.R.R.
Tolkein classic fantasy novel, brought in $11.4 million on
Christmas day after ruling the box office with nearly $37
million in sales over the weekend.
Billy Crystal family film "Parental Guidance" debuted in
fourth place with about $6.4 million in Christmas sales while
Tom Cruise's "Jack Reacher," which featured author Lee Child's
character in an investigation into a sniper shooting, was fifth
with some $5.3 million.
"The Hobbit" was distributed by Time Warner Inc's Warner
Bros. Studio. News Corp's 20th Century Fox released "Parental
Guidance" and Paramount Pictures, a unite of Viacom, released
"Jack Reacher." Universal Pictures is owned by Comcast Corp.