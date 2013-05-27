By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 27 The action-packed sixth
installment of the "Fast & Furious" film franchise claimed
victory at the North American box office for the three-day U.S.
Memorial Day weekend on Monday, and became the biggest opening
film in Universal Pictures' history.
"Fast & Furious 6," starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson,
grossed an estimated $120 million from Friday till Monday,
making it the second-biggest film opening of the year behind
Disney's "Iron Man 3's" $175.3 million earlier this month.
The film also rang up an estimated $300 million at the
global box office.
Universal Pictures said "Fast & Furious 6" bested its
predecessor in the series, "Fast Five," which previously held
the title of best opening for the studio with $83.6 million at
domestic theaters.
"Fast & Furious 6" also raced ahead of raunchy comedy "The
Hangover Part III," the third and final installment of the
comedy about four men trying to piece together the events of a
wild night.
"Hangover," starring Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and
Ed Helms as friends unwittingly drawn back to Las Vegas, made an
estimated $51.2 million at the U.S. and Canada box office over
the long weekend, keeping in line with studio projections.
The film also opened in its first three international
markets over the weekend - United Kingdom, Australia and New
Zealand - grossing $19 million, bringing the total in the
markets where it is showing to an estimated $70.2 million.
"Some might argue that we should have stopped at one, but we
loved doing these movies and the audience has been there" for
them, Todd Philips, the director of the "Hangover" franchise,
told Reuters ahead of the film's release.
"The word 'hangover' ... is something that people share
around the world. There are some comedies that are uniquely
American, but hangovers exist for the world," he added.
Sci-fi action adventure sequel "Star Trek Into Darkness,"
playing in 3D and Imax theaters, came in at No. 3 at the
domestic box office with $47 million from Friday to Monday,
bringing its cumulative total to $155.8 million since opening on
May 17.
Animated family film "Epic," about a secret world in which
nature's inhabitants come together to fight evil forces, opened
on Friday and has grossed an estimated $42.6 million
domestically over the Memorial Day weekend.
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp,
released "Fast & Furious 6," Time Warner Inc's Warner
Bros Studios distributed "The Hangover Part III," and "Star Trek
Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Epic" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp
.