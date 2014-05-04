LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK May 4 "The Amazing
Spider-Man 2", an action movie sequel about the web-slinging
superhero, snared $92 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales
over the weekend to start Hollywood's lucrative summer movie
season.
"The Other Woman", a comedy about three women out for
revenge on a cheating husband, was second with $14.2 million,
according to estimates on Sunday from tracking firm Rentrak.
In third place, faith-based drama "Heaven Is for Real" took
in $8.7 million, bringing its total to $65 million, while
another superhero sequel, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier",
took the No. 4 slot with $7.8 million.
The big-budget "Spider-Man 2" is expected to rank as one of
the year's biggest films.
Andrew Garfield returns as the superhero who swings through
the skyscrapers of New York, this time battling new villains
including Electro, played by Jamie Foxx.
Emma Stone portrays Gwen Stacy, the girlfriend of
Spider-Man's alter ego Peter Parker.
"Spider-Man", released by Sony Corp's movie studio,
kicks off a parade of action-packed superhero and monster movies
that will reach theaters by August, including "Godzilla" on May
16 and "X-Men: Days of Future Past" on May 23.
"The Other Woman" stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Upton as women
who are dating the same married man. Leslie Mann plays his wife.
Walt Disney Co distributed "Captain America".
"The Other Woman" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit
of Twenty-First Century Fox.
"Heaven Is for Real" was released by Sony.
