By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK May 4 "The Amazing
Spider-Man 2," a sequel about the web-slinging superhero, snared
$92 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend,
taking the top spot on movie box office charts at the start of
Hollywood's lucrative summer blockbuster season.
The big-budget, effects-filled movie starring Andrew
Garfield is expected to rank as one of the year's
highest-grossing films. With international sales, it has rung up
nearly $370 million around the globe through Sunday, distributor
Sony Corp said.
"The Other Woman," a comedy about three women out for
revenge on a cheating husband, finished a distant second on
domestic charts with $14.2 million, according to estimates from
tracking firm Rentrak.
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier," another superhero
sequel and previous box office champ, landed in the No. 4 slot
with $7.8 million from Friday through Sunday, behind "Heaven Is
for Real," a faith-based drama and Sony release which grabbed
third place with $8.7 million for a $65 million box office total
in just its third week of release.
The performance of "Spider-Man 2" could not quite match the
strong domestic opening for "Captain America" in April, when the
Marvel Studios film took in $95 million over its first three
days. Ahead of the weekend, box office forecasters projected
"Spider-Man" would collect $85 million to $95 million.
In the "Spider-Man" sequel, Garfield returns as the masked
hero who swings through the streets and skyscrapers of New York,
battling new villains including the formidable Electro played by
Jamie Foxx. Garfield's real-life girlfriend, Emma Stone,
portrays Gwen Stacy, the on-screen love interest of Spidey alter
ego Peter Parker.
"This was a really fantastic result," said Rory Bruer,
president of worldwide distribution for Sony Pictures
Entertainment, adding that the opening bodes well for Sony "not
only meeting our goals, but exceeding them."
The film is Sony's biggest bet this year, with a production
cost of roughly $200 million, according to movie website IMDB.
Last summer, the studio suffered from two major bombs, thrillers
"After Earth" and "White House Down."
"Spider-Man" leads a parade of action-packed superhero and
monster movies that will reach theaters by August. They include
"Godzilla" on May 16, "X-Men: Days of Future Past" on May 23,
and "Transformers: Age of Extinction" on June 27. Hollywood
earns about 40 percent of ticket sales from the first weekend in
May through Labor Day in September.
Bruer said Sony was well-positioned going forward, saying
"It's nice to be going into next weekend with no outrageous
competition. That will give us a chance to build."
"The Amazing Spider-Man," which Sony released in 2012, took
in more than $750 million worldwide according to the website
boxofficemojo, and Bruer said the studio hoped to equal or
exceed that total.
"Captain America," starring Chris Evans as the patriotic
superhero, got a head start on the summer releases and generated
blockbuster sales. Through Sunday, the film had earned $680
million globally, distributor Walt Disney Co said.
"The Other Woman," in its second week of release, brought
its domestic total to $47 million. The movie stars Cameron Diaz
and Kate Upton as women who are dating the same married man.
Leslie Mann plays his wife.
Rounding out the top five, animated sequel "Rio 2," about a
family of rare Brazilian birds, collected $7.6 million to bring
its box office total to $106 million.
"The Other Woman" and "Rio 2" were released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.
