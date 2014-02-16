LONDON Feb 16 The harrowing drama "12 Years a
Slave" won the award for best film at Britain's leading film
honours on Sunday, cementing its status as a favourite for the
Oscars next month.
The brutal depiction of American slavery in pre-Civil War
times by British director Steve McQueen was based on the true
life story of Solomon Northup, a free man tricked and sold into
slavery in Louisiana's plantations.
"There are 21 million people in slavery as we sit here. I
hope that, 150 years from now, our ambivalence will not allow
another filmmaker to make this film," McQueen, 44, told the
award ceremony at London's Royal Opera House.
