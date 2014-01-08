Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LONDON Nominations for the top British movie awards, the BAFTAs, were announced on Wednesday with space thriller "Gravity" leading the field with 11, one ahead of "12 Years a Slave" and "American Hustle".
Following is a list of nominees for the main categories.
The winners of the awards, formally called the EE British Academy Film Awards, will be announced at a ceremony in London on February 16.
- BEST FILM: 12 YEARS A SLAVE; AMERICAN HUSTLE; CAPTAIN PHILLIPS; GRAVITY; PHILOMENA;
- OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: GRAVITY; MANDELA: LONG WALK TO FREEDOM; PHILOMENA; RUSH; SAVING MR. BANKS; THE SELFISH GIANT;
- DIRECTOR: 12 YEARS A SLAVE/Steve McQueen; AMERICAN HUSTLE/David O. Russell; CAPTAIN PHILLIPS/Paul Greengrass; GRAVITY/Alfonso Cuaron; THE WOLF OF WALL STREET/Martin Scorsese;
- FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: THE ACT OF KILLING; BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOUR; THE GREAT BEAUTY; METRO MANILA; WADJDA;
- DOCUMENTARY: THE ACT OF KILLING/Joshua Oppenheimer; THE ARMSTRONG LIE/Alex Gibney; BLACKFISH/Gabriela Cowperthwaite; TIM'S VERMEER/Teller, Penn Jillette, Farley Ziegler; WE STEAL SECRETS: THE STORY OF WIKILEAKS/Alex Gibney;
- ANIMATED FILM: DESPICABLE ME 2; FROZEN; MONSTERS UNIVERSITY;
- ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: AMERICAN HUSTLE/Eric Warren Singer, David O. Russell; BLUE JASMINE/Woody Allen; GRAVITY/Alfonso Cuaron, Jonas Cuaron; INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS/Joel Coen, Ethan Coen; NEBRASKA/Bob Nelson;
- LEADING ACTOR: BRUCE DERN/Nebraska; CHIWETEL EJIOFOR/12 Years a Slave; CHRISTIAN BALE/American Hustle; LEONARDO DICAPRIO/The Wolf of Wall Street; TOM HANKS/Captain Phillips;
- LEADING ACTRESS: AMY ADAMS/American Hustle; CATE BLANCHETT/Blue Jasmine; EMMA THOMPSON/Saving Mr. Banks; JUDI DENCH/Philomena; SANDRA BULLOCK Gravity;
- SUPPORTING ACTOR: BARKHAD ABDI/Captain Phillips; BRADLEY COOPER/American Hustle; DANIEL BRUHL/Rush; MATT DAMON/Behind the Candelabra; MICHAEL FASSBENDER/12 Years a Slave;
- SUPPORTING ACTRESS: JENNIFER LAWRENCE/American Hustle; JULIA ROBERTS/August: Osage County; LUPITA NYONG'O/12 Years a Slave; OPRAH WINFREY/The Butler; SALLY HAWKINS/Blue Jasmine.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
