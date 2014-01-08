Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o, ,star of the film ''12 Years A Slave'' poses backstage with the Breakthrough Performance Award and presenter Alfre Woodard at the 2014 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LONDON Nominations for the top British movie awards, the BAFTAs, were announced on Wednesday with space thriller "Gravity" leading the field with 11, one ahead of "12 Years a Slave" and "American Hustle".

Following is a list of nominees for the main categories.

The winners of the awards, formally called the EE British Academy Film Awards, will be announced at a ceremony in London on February 16.

- BEST FILM: 12 YEARS A SLAVE; AMERICAN HUSTLE; CAPTAIN PHILLIPS; GRAVITY; PHILOMENA;

- OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: GRAVITY; MANDELA: LONG WALK TO FREEDOM; PHILOMENA; RUSH; SAVING MR. BANKS; THE SELFISH GIANT;

- DIRECTOR: 12 YEARS A SLAVE/Steve McQueen; AMERICAN HUSTLE/David O. Russell; CAPTAIN PHILLIPS/Paul Greengrass; GRAVITY/Alfonso Cuaron; THE WOLF OF WALL STREET/Martin Scorsese;

- FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: THE ACT OF KILLING; BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOUR; THE GREAT BEAUTY; METRO MANILA; WADJDA;

- DOCUMENTARY: THE ACT OF KILLING/Joshua Oppenheimer; THE ARMSTRONG LIE/Alex Gibney; BLACKFISH/Gabriela Cowperthwaite; TIM'S VERMEER/Teller, Penn Jillette, Farley Ziegler; WE STEAL SECRETS: THE STORY OF WIKILEAKS/Alex Gibney;

- ANIMATED FILM: DESPICABLE ME 2; FROZEN; MONSTERS UNIVERSITY;

- ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: AMERICAN HUSTLE/Eric Warren Singer, David O. Russell; BLUE JASMINE/Woody Allen; GRAVITY/Alfonso Cuaron, Jonas Cuaron; INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS/Joel Coen, Ethan Coen; NEBRASKA/Bob Nelson;

- LEADING ACTOR: BRUCE DERN/Nebraska; CHIWETEL EJIOFOR/12 Years a Slave; CHRISTIAN BALE/American Hustle; LEONARDO DICAPRIO/The Wolf of Wall Street; TOM HANKS/Captain Phillips;

- LEADING ACTRESS: AMY ADAMS/American Hustle; CATE BLANCHETT/Blue Jasmine; EMMA THOMPSON/Saving Mr. Banks; JUDI DENCH/Philomena; SANDRA BULLOCK Gravity;

- SUPPORTING ACTOR: BARKHAD ABDI/Captain Phillips; BRADLEY COOPER/American Hustle; DANIEL BRUHL/Rush; MATT DAMON/Behind the Candelabra; MICHAEL FASSBENDER/12 Years a Slave;

- SUPPORTING ACTRESS: JENNIFER LAWRENCE/American Hustle; JULIA ROBERTS/August: Osage County; LUPITA NYONG'O/12 Years a Slave; OPRAH WINFREY/The Butler; SALLY HAWKINS/Blue Jasmine.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Elizabeth Piper)