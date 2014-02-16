* BAFTAS seen as indicators of Oscar success
* Space thriller "Gravity" has most nominations
* Prince William to give award to "Queen" actress Mirren
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, Feb 16 Hollywood stars descended on
London on Sunday for the UK's top film awards with local
director Steve McQueen tipped to win the best film prize for his
harrowing drama "12 Years a Slave".
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), handed out two
weeks before the Academy Awards, are widely seen as indicators
of Oscar success - the winning film at London has taken the top
prize in Hollywood for the past two years.
Space thriller "Gravity", starring Sandra Bullock and George
Clooney, led the field with 11 BAFTA nominations, just ahead of
"12 Years a Slave" and "American Hustle", each running in 10
categories.
Bullock was expected to join Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah
Winfrey and Tom Hanks on the red carpet at the Royal Opera
House, alongside British names including Judi Dench and Emma
Thompson.
Britain's Prince William will present an Academy Fellowship
for outstanding contribution to film to British actress Helen
Mirren, who won an Oscar for playing his grandmother Queen
Elizabeth in the 2006 film "The Queen".
Mirren said it was extraordinary to receive a fellowship
that has been given to the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Laurence
Olivier, Steven Spielberg and Elizabeth Taylor.
"I've always thought of myself, believed myself, to be
slightly on the outside of the mainstream as an actress ... I've
done OK but I'm never going to be like one of those people,"
Mirren, 68, told reporters ahead of the award ceremony.
Bookies expect "12 Years a Slave", based on a true story
about a man kidnapped and sold into slavery, to be the big
winner of the night.
STAR-STUDDED GALA
The film that has already won a slew of awards is tipped to
take four of the major BAFTA categories including best film,
best director, best actor for Briton Chiwetel Ejiofor and best
supporting actress for Lupita Nyong'o.
"The odds suggest that "12 Years A Slave" will sweep the
boards," bookmaker William Hill's spokesman Rupert Adams said.
A major rival is 1970s con-men caper "American Hustle",
starring Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Amy Adams who are
also expected to attend.
Other films in the running are Somali pirate thriller
"Captain Phillips" and British drama "Philomena", starring Judi
Dench as an Irish woman trying to find the son she gave up for
adoption.
Vying for the best actor prize alongside Ejiofor are Bale in
"American Hustle", Bruce Dern in "Nebraska", DiCaprio in Martin
Scorsese's tale of American greed "The Wolf of Wall Street" and
Tom Hanks in "Captain Phillips".
British veteran Dench, 79, who garnered a record 15th BAFTA
nomination, is one of five women competing for best actress. The
bookies' favourite is Cate Blanchett playing a riches-to-rags
socialite in Woody Allen's tragic comedy "Blue Jasmine".
Also in the running are Adams from "American Hustle", Emma
Thompson in "Saving Mr. Banks" and Bullock in "Gravity".
The BAFTA ceremony will be televised from 2100 GMT.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)