LONDON Jan 8 Space thriller "Gravity" won 11
BAFTA nominations on Wednesday, putting it just ahead of the
pack at Britain's top film honours, while "12 Years a Slave" and
"American Hustle" were each nominated in 10 categories.
The film, starring Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and George
Clooney, was shortlisted in categories including best film, best
actress, best director for Alfonso Cuaron, sound and visual
effects, and outstanding British film.
In a highly competitive year, the pre-Civil War slavery film
from British director Steve McQueen, "12 Years a Slave", was
also nominated for best film.
That film is heading the nominations across the Atlantic for
the Jan. 12 Golden Globe awards.
Other films nominated for the BAFTA best film award were
1970s con-men caper "American Hustle", Somali pirate thriller
"Captain Phillips", and the heart-tugging adoption drama
"Philomena".
Best actor nominations went to Chiwetel Ejiofor in "12 Years
a Slave", Christian Bale in "American Hustle", Bruce Dern in
"Nebraska", Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's tale of
American greed "The Wolf of Wall Street" and Tom Hanks in
"Captain Phillips".
Competing alongside Bullock for best actress are Amy Adams
in "American Hustle", Cate Blanchett in Woody Allen's tragic
comedy "Blue Jasmine", Emma Thompson in "Saving Mr. Banks", and
Judi Dench in "Philomena".
The awards ceremony for the BAFTAs, formally called the EE
British Academy Film Awards, takes place in London on Feb. 16.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Elizabeth Piper)