* "Gravity" leads field at top British film awards
* British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor in running for best actor
* Veteran British actress Judi Dench in running for
"Philomena"
(Adds details throughout, quotes)
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, Jan 8 Space thriller "Gravity" won 11
BAFTA nominations on Wednesday, putting it just ahead of the
pack at Britain's top film honours, while "12 Years a Slave" and
"American Hustle" were in the running in 10 categories.
"Gravity", starring Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and George
Clooney, was shortlisted in categories including best film, best
actress, best director for Alfonso Cuaron, best sound and visual
effects, and outstanding British film.
The nomination for top British film gave "Gravity" the edge
over U.S. rivals in a highly competitive year in which the
unflinching slavery drama, "12 Years a Slave", from British
director Steve McQueen, is topping many U.S. award lists.
That film is heading the nominations across the Atlantic for
the Jan. 12 Golden Globe awards and is a favourite for the
Oscars on March 2. Its British lead actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, is
also nominated for the BAFTA best actor prize.
Ejiofor, 36, gained recognition as the lead in the 2002 dark
crime thriller "Dirty Pretty Things" but his role in "12 Years a
Slave" as a free man kidnapped and sold into slavery has thrust
him into the limelight, winning him a list of award nominations.
"I continue to be immensely proud of the recognition this
film is getting around the world. There is, of course, something
particularly special about receiving a BAFTA nomination from
home," Ejiofor said in a statement.
Other films competing for the BAFTA best film award are
1970s con-men caper "American Hustle", Somali pirate thriller
"Captain Phillips", and the heart-tugging adoption drama
"Philomena".
Of these five films vying for the top prize, all but
"Philomena" are also competing for the best director award with
Cuaron running alongside McQueen, David O. Russell for "American
Hustle" and Paul Greengrass for "Captain Phillips". The fifth in
this field was Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese for his tale of
American greed "The Wolf of Wall Street".
Vying for the best actor prize are Christian Bale in
"American Hustle", Bruce Dern in "Nebraska", Leonardo DiCaprio
in "The Wolf of Wall Street" and Tom Hanks in "Captain
Phillips".
Veteran British star Judi Dench was one of five women
competing for the best actress award. The biggest surprise in
that category was that Amy Adams was nominated for "American
Hustle" but Meryl Streep was overlooked for "August: Osage
County".
The two others vying for best actress are Emma Thompson in
"Saving Mr. Banks" and Cate Blanchett in Woody Allen's tragic
comedy "Blue Jasmine".
The BAFTAs have had a patchy record in predicting which
films go on to scoop the biggest movie honours, the Oscars,
although the main winners in London in the past two years, "The
Artist" and "Argo", stormed to best picture victory at the
Academy Awards.
The awards ceremony for the BAFTAs, formally called the EE
British Academy Film Awards, takes place in London on Feb. 16.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Elizabeth Piper)