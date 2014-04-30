LONDON, April 30 British actor Bob Hoskins, who rose to fame for his performance in the film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" and dozens of others, has died after a bout of pneumonia at the age of 71, his publicist said on Wednesday.

A statement issued on behalf of his wife Linda and his children said: "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Bob. Bob died peacefully at hospital last night surrounded by family, following a bout of pneumonia.

"We ask that you respect our privacy during this time and thank you for your messages of love and support." (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)