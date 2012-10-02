LONDON Oct 3 The British Film Institute (BFI)
will invest nearly 500 million pounds ($810 million) over the
next five years in a bid to boost the industry and build
audiences, it announced on Wednesday.
Under the title "Film Forever: Supporting UK Film
2012-2017", the initiative will involve spending 44.2 million
pounds a year on education and audiences, 32.3 million annually
on film and film making and 9.9 million a year on film heritage.
"Film Forever is founded on a renewed commitment to the
future - the future generation of audiences, the future
generation of film makers and the opportunities presented by
digital technologies," said BFI CEO Amanda Nevill.
"We are investing where we think we can most make a
difference," she added in a statement.
To help build audiences, the BFI is concentrating on eight
to 10 regional hubs outside London, equipping 1,000 community
venues across Britain and working with Samsung to develop a
Smart TV app providing BFI content.
Every five to 19-year-old will be offered a film education,
and the BFI also aims to develop a new youth film Academy with
the help of Pinewood Studios and BAFTA (British Academy of Film
and Television Arts).
Direct support for British film will come in the form of
more money for production and development, rising to 24 million
pounds by 2017 from 18 million in 2012, as well as a new talent
network and BFI Film Skills Fund.
In terms of heritage, the BFI wants to digitise 10,000 films
over the next five years and will hold a public vote to help
determine which those films should be.
The British film industry contributes 1.6 billion pounds a
year to national GDP, according to a recent report from Oxford
Economics.
The same study estimated that, including indirect
employment, tourism, trade and merchandise, the figure rises to
more than 4.6 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)