LONDON Nov 25 The Sundance festival will be
heading back to London in April, 2014 as the popular independent
film and music event ventures outside Utah to its only European
venue for a third consecutive year, organisers said on Monday.
The London branch of the festival held annually in Park
City, Utah, under the aegis of actor and director Robert
Redford's Sundance Institute will run from April 25-27 at The
O2, a 20,000-seat venue east of the city centre.
It will feature a short film competition, screenings and
music performances, organisers said.
"We look with great excitement to hosting the third Sundance
London in April," John Cooper, director of the Sundance Film
Festival, said in the statement.
"In keeping with the event's purpose of celebrating
independent artists, the Short Film Competition and workshop
allow us to tap into the vibrant artistic community in the UK
and connect that work with audiences at the festival."
The Sundance Institute, which Redford founded in 1981, is a
global, nonprofit cultural organisation dedicated to nurturing
artistic expression in film and theatre, and to supporting
intercultural dialogue between artists and audiences.
It has promoted such films as "Beasts of the Southern Wild",
"Fruitvale Station", "Sin Nombre", "An Inconvenient Truth",
"Spring Awakening", "Born into Brothels", "Trouble the Water",
"Light in the Piazza" and "Angels in America".
