By Corrie MacLaggan
| AUSTIN, Texas, March 8
AUSTIN, Texas, March 8 Comedians Jim Carrey and
Steve Carell brought a touch of magic to the opening day of the
South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas on Friday, with the
premiere of their new film "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone."
"Burt Wonderstone," out in U.S. theaters on March 15, tells
the tale of childhood friends Burt (Carell) and Anton (Steve
Buscemi) who bond over their love of magic, growing up to become
a world-famous magician duo.
They soon find their skills and friendship tested in a
constantly evolving world of magic and entertainment, as
audiences demand something new with the arrival of edgy
illusionist Steve Gray (Carrey).
Carrey, decked out in a red jacket and silver shoes on
Friday's red carpet, told Reuters that despite playing a
magician, he resented magic. "I've always had this weird
relationship with magic. I think it's fascinating and yet it
annoys me because I can't figure it out," Carrey said.
The funnyman was joined by co-stars Carell and Olivia Wilde,
who wore a striped navy and white dress and signed autographs
for fans lined up.
The world premiere marked the opening of the film portion of
the SXSW Festival, where creative types from all over the world
converge in the Texas capital to swap ideas about film, music
and technology.
The festival, which began in 1987, runs for ten days, in
which the Interactive portion runs March 8-12, and the Music
portion runs March 12-17. Film events run until March 16.
More than 60,000 people registered for SXSW conferences last
year, and SXSW officials estimate the growth for 2013 to be in
the 5-8 percent range.
Featured speakers at this year's conference include former
Vice President Al Gore, actor Matthew McConaughey, retired
basketball star Shaquille O'Neal and Dave Grohl, the former
Nirvana drummer who founded the Foo Fighters.
Headliner films include the world premiere of "Evil Dead,"
starring Jane Levy and Shiloh Fernandez, while Green Day,
Depeche Mode and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are leading the musical
performers slated.
(Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy;
Editing by Todd Eastham)