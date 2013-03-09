(Adds comments from Carell, color from theater)
By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, March 8 Comedians Jim Carrey and
Steve Carell brought a touch of magic to the opening day of the
South by Southwest Conferences & Festivals in Austin, Texas on
Friday, with the premiere of their new film "The Incredible Burt
Wonderstone."
"Burt Wonderstone," out in U.S. theaters on March 15, tells
the tale of childhood friends Burt (Carell) and Anton (Steve
Buscemi) who bond over their love of magic, growing up to become
a world-famous magician duo.
They soon find their skills and friendship tested in a
constantly evolving world of magic and entertainment, as
audiences demand something new with the arrival of edgy
illusionist Steve Gray (Carrey).
Carrey, decked out in a red jacket and silver shoes on
Friday's red carpet, said that despite playing a magician, he
resented magic. "I've always had this weird relationship with
magic. I think it's fascinating and yet it annoys me because I
can't figure it out," Carrey said.
The funnyman was joined by co-stars Carell, who wore jeans,
and Olivia Wilde, who wore a striped navy and white dress and
signed autographs for fans.
Carell said he learned a bit of magic for the tricks that
were shown up close in the film. "Some of those things you just
can't fake," Carell said on the red carpet.
Inside the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin,
audience members laughed loudly throughout the film, and the
stars answered their questions afterward.
Carell told the audience his character's orangey glow was
achieved through weekly spray-tanning. He said it wasn't until
the final days of shooting that he realized that only his face
and chest showed in the film, meaning he had gotten repeatedly
sprayed from head to toe for "no reason whatsoever."
The world premiere marked the opening of the film portion of
South by Southwest, where creative types from all over the world
converge in the Texas capital to swap ideas about film, music
and technology.
SXSW, which began as a music event in 1987, runs for 10 days.
The Interactive portion runs March 8-12, and the Music portion
runs March 12-17. Film events run until March 16.
More than 60,000 people registered for SXSW conferences last
year, and SXSW officials estimate the growth for 2013 to be in
the 5-8 percent range.
Featured speakers at this year's SXSW include former Vice
President Al Gore, actor Matthew McConaughey, retired basketball
star Shaquille O'Neal and Dave Grohl, the former Nirvana drummer
who founded the Foo Fighters.
Headliner films include the world premiere of "Evil Dead,"
starring Jane Levy and Shiloh Fernandez, while Green Day,
Depeche Mode and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are among the musical
performers slated.
(Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy;
Editing by Todd Eastham)