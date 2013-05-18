* Native American actress says break new ground at Cannes
* Misty Upham says starring at festival is a dream fulfilled
* French director Desplechin's fourth film to compete
By Belinda Goldsmith
CANNES, May 18 Native American actress Misty
Upham never dreamt she would be walking the red carpet at Cannes
to showcase a film shot on her reservation.
Upham features in "Jimmy P. Psychotherapy of a Plains
Indian", focused on the relationship between World War Two
veteran Jimmy Picard, a Native American Blackfoot, and Georges
Devereux, his psychoanalyst.
Upham said like Picard, played by Puerto Rican actor Benicio
Del Toro, she is Blackfeet, the largest tribe in Montana state.
She said she was a direct descendant of the last chief and grew
up on the reservation where much of the movie was filmed.
"I had no dreams and no way to make a dream. I had to leave
the reservation," Upham, 30, told a news conference on Saturday
ahead of the premiere of the film's premiere by French director
Arnaud Desplechin.
"So 18 years later ... (I am) coming a full circle to the
reservation I left to fulfil my dream."
Upham says and another "Jimmy P." actress, Michelle Thrush,
a Cree from Canada, are the first Native American women in the
official selection at Cannes, although organisers of the
festival, now in its 66th year, were unable to confirm it.
One of 20 films competing for the main prize at the 12-day
event on the French Riviera, the movie was inspired by a true
story in Devereux's 1951 book "Reality And Dream".
Set in 1948, the film follows Jimmy as he checks into a
military hospital in Topeka, Kansas, that specialises in mental
illness for war veterans to be treated for numerous symptoms,
including temporary blindness, hearing loss and dizzy spells.
The doctors are baffled by his psychological problems and
decide to call in anthropologist and psychoanalyst Devereux
(Mathieu Amalric) a specialist in Native American culture who
spent two years living with the Mojave Native Americans.
Del Toro, who won the best actor award at Cannes in 2008 for
"Che", said it was important for him to understand the history
of Native Americans to get to grips with his character.
The oppression of Native Americans remains a stain on the
history of the United States following the seizure of land,
removal of children from families, and violation of treaties.
The 2010 census found 5.2 million people in the United
States identified themselves as American Indians and Alaska
Natives, while government figures this year showed they had the
highest poverty rate in the country, at 27 percent, from 2007
through 2011.
Upham, who plays the mother of Jimmy's daughter, said the
film recognised the different approach needed to treat
psychological illness among Native Americans.
"We believe in spirits. We believe in ghosts. We believe in
shape shifting. We believe in medicine and curses. We are very
spiritual people," said the actress, best known for the 2008
film "Frozen River".
"What somebody else would call delusional, to us it is
normal. That is why they had to create a new way to see what is
going on in our minds without confusing the spirituality."
"Jimmy P." is Desplechin's fourth film selected for the main
competition at Cannes, with the prestigious Palme D'Or for best
picture to be awarded on the festival's final day, May 26.
(Editing by Alison Williams)