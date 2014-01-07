PARIS Jan 7 Oscar-winning New Zealand director
Jane Campion will head the jury for the 67th Cannes film
festival in May, the festival announced on Tuesday.
Campion, who won an Oscar for best screenplay for her 1993
film "The Piano" and is the only woman ever to win the top
Cannes prize, the Palme d'or, for that same film, succeeds U.S.
director Steven Spielberg, who headed the jury last year.
"I am truly honoured to join with the Cannes Film Festival
as president of the in-competition features for 2014," Campion
said in a statement issued by the festival. "In fact I can't
wait."
"Since I first went to Cannes with my short films in 1986 I
have had the opportunity to see the festival from many sides and
my admiration for this queen of film festivals has only grown
larger," she said.
Campion lauded Cannes' ability to celebrate the glamour of
the film industry with its stars and parties while "rigorously
maintaining the festival's seriousness about the art and
excellence of new world cinema".
In addition to "The Piano" winning the Palme d'or in 1993,
the festival that year named Holly Hunter, who played opposite
Harvey Keitel in the movie, best actress.
Campion, who was born in Wellington and originally studied
to be an anthropologist, started making short films in the 1980s
and won the top Cannes prize for a short feature in 1986. Her
first feature film was "Sweetie" (1989) followed by "An Angel at
My Table" (1990) and "The Piano".
Other films include "The Portrait of a Lady" (1996) based on
the Henry James novel, "Holy Smoke" (1999) and "In the Cut"
(2003).
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Gareth Jones)