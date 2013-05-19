CANNES May 19 Film stars come to Cannes to
promote themselves and their projects - so where better to
launch a wry documentary bemoaning the seeming dominance of
celebrity pulling-power over content?
With parties, pitching and paparazzi already in overdrive at
the world's premier movie market, director James Toback on
Sunday showed "Seduced and Abandoned", the story of how he and
actor Alec Baldwin talked to directors, investors and studio
heads at Cannes last year to seek funding for a film with no
A-list star.
They never intended to make the film, but its seemingly
bankable plot about a spy and a journalist in Iraq turned out to
be no compensation for its lack of big names.
Baldwin himself was dismissed as a mere television actor,
and the female star, Canada's Neve Campbell, star of the
"Scream" films, was said to have little box office power.
"Money follows stars," says Toback in the documentary,
acquired by Time Warner's HBO.
As well as being the world's top cinema showcase, Cannes
brings together up to 40,000 professionals to buy and sell films
and seek funding for projects, but many of these never see a
film.
One investor tells Toback that he doesn't even read scripts
but decides whether to back a project based on the stars
involved, as the marketing of a movie has become more important
than its content.
Small wonder, then, that the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio,
Justin Timberlake and Emma Watson are not merely promoting
finished movies showing in the 12-day Cannes festival, but also
taking advantage of the limelight to talk up their new projects
and seek distributors.
CELEBRITY AS SUBJECT
And Baldwin and Toback are not the only ones taking
celebrity and its occupational hazards as their subject.
Former "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff, 60, was in town
with his 32-year-old girlfriend Hayley Robert to promote
"Killing Hasselhoff", his yet-to-be-shot film about a man who
hires a hitman to kill a celebrity - Hasselhoff himself - to win
money in a bet.
Paris Hilton, never shy of publicity, attended a party for
Sofia Coppola's film "The Bling Ring", premiered in Cannes, in
which she plays a cameo role as a gang of celebrity-obsessed
teen burglars break into their idols' homes, including Hilton's
house.
DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese announced their next
movie venture, "Silence", while Timberlake and his wife Jessica
Biel held a disco-themed party for buyers of "Spinning Gold",
their planned biopic of record executive Neil Bogart.
Jennifer Lawrence, who won the Oscar this year for best
actress, was working the floors with Australian actor Liam
Hemsworth to promote the second and third "Hunger Games" movies,
which start shooting in September.
Kung Fu star Jackie Chan rolled in with China's big screen
darling Fan Bingbing talking about next year's comedy action
film, "Skiptrace".
Elsewhere, actresses Liv Tyler, Jane Fonda and Eva Longoria,
models Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne and pop singer and DJ
Boy George were among those partying and pressing flesh around
Cannes to talk up their projects, or merely using their
celebrity status to be "brand ambassadors".
Beyond promoting films and careers, Cannes does provide at
least a few occasions to put celebrity to more altruistic use.
Sharon Stone, Jessica Chastain, and Janet Jackson are all on
the guest list for Thursday's annual amfAR gala to raise money
for AIDS research, where the bill of performers includes Shirley
Bassey and Duran Duran.